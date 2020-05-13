Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surge move Enable back into starting lineup

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 08:58 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 08:58 IST
Surge move Enable back into starting lineup

The Seattle Surge moved Ian "Enable" Wyatt back into the starting lineup in place of Casey "Pandur" Romano, the team announced Tuesday. "Really excited to bring @Enable back on the starting lineup, especially going into our home series," head coach Joey "Nubzy" DiGiacomo tweeted. "This team is going to function as a family, and Ian is a great piece to facilitate that. It's time to make a statement and show why this is a team of winners."

Enable posted a release on Twitter with a simple two-word statement, in an ode to Michael Jordan's famous message upon his return to the NBA in 1995: "I'm back." Enable, 26, was benched in favor of Pandur in February, after the Surge started the season 1-4. Seattle has since gone 3-6, with the 4-10 record tied for ninth in the inaugural season of the 12-team Call of Duty League.

The Surge's next action will be during their home series from May 22-24. Teams were originally scheduled to host series in person, but the coronavirus pandemic forced all action to be moved online. Nubzy also praised Pandur for his handling of the situation.

"I also want to take the time to give a huge shoutout and thanks to @CaseyPandur for stepping up and filling the shoes of an amazing player," Nubzy said. "He did a lot better than most would give him credit for, and he has an amazing career ahead of him." Pandur tweeted, "I appreciate the support shown and i do think despite a lot of people's and other players opinions I was put in an interesting position and did pretty good do feel like I haven't reached my potential by any means but Gods plan."

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Republican leads in California special election to U.S. Congress - New York Times

Republicans advanced toward their goal of recapturing a seat in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday as Mike Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot endorsed by President Donald Trump, was leading in preliminary results from a special election north of...

Hyderabad: Organisers plan to install one foot tall Ganesha idol instead of 66-feet due to COVID-19

The Khairatabad Ganesha Utsava Committee in Hyderabad, which is known for installing the tallest Lord Ganesh idol during Vinayaka Chathurthi every year, had earlier planned a grand 66-feet-tall idol for this year but reduced the size to jus...

Mexican nurse who appealed for respect now has coronavirus

A Mexican nursing supervisor who touched the hearts of the nation when she made a tearful appeal for respect for health care professionals said Tuesday she has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Fabiana Zepeda is the head of nursing f...

Goa CM welcomes Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modis announcement of a Rs 20 lakh crore package to boost the economy in the aftermath of COVID-19. I believe that the financial package of Rs 20 lakh crore announce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020