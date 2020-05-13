Surge move Enable back into starting lineup

The Seattle Surge moved Ian "Enable" Wyatt back into the starting lineup in place of Casey "Pandur" Romano, the team announced Tuesday. "Really excited to bring @Enable back on the starting lineup, especially going into our home series," head coach Joey "Nubzy" DiGiacomo tweeted. "This team is going to function as a family, and Ian is a great piece to facilitate that. It's time to make a statement and show why this is a team of winners."

Enable posted a release on Twitter with a simple two-word statement, in an ode to Michael Jordan's famous message upon his return to the NBA in 1995: "I'm back." Enable, 26, was benched in favor of Pandur in February, after the Surge started the season 1-4. Seattle has since gone 3-6, with the 4-10 record tied for ninth in the inaugural season of the 12-team Call of Duty League.

The Surge's next action will be during their home series from May 22-24. Teams were originally scheduled to host series in person, but the coronavirus pandemic forced all action to be moved online. Nubzy also praised Pandur for his handling of the situation.

"I also want to take the time to give a huge shoutout and thanks to @CaseyPandur for stepping up and filling the shoes of an amazing player," Nubzy said. "He did a lot better than most would give him credit for, and he has an amazing career ahead of him." Pandur tweeted, "I appreciate the support shown and i do think despite a lot of people's and other players opinions I was put in an interesting position and did pretty good do feel like I haven't reached my potential by any means but Gods plan."

