Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Depends on the schedule': Warner on playing BBL this year

Australia opening batsman David Warner has still not confirmed his participation in the Big Bash League (BBL) this year and has said that it will depend on the international calendar.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 13-05-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 11:35 IST
'Depends on the schedule': Warner on playing BBL this year
Australia opening batsman David Warner . Image Credit: ANI

Australia opening batsman David Warner has still not confirmed his participation in the Big Bash League (BBL) this year and has said that it will depend on the international calendar. Warner last played a Big Bash game between the third and fourth Ashes Tests in the 2013-14 summer.

"All my decisions are based around how much playing and touring I'm doing in the summer. When I last played a game, my mindset in next two Tests was cluttered between playing and not playing shots," cricket.com.au quoted Warner as saying. "I know that's how I play but I have reined it in a lot over the last few years and don't want to be putting myself into a situation again where I am playing a Test match and then a T20 and then Tests again a few days later," he added.

The left-handed Warner said that it would be easy for him to commit to playing the tournament now, but he still wants to wait for the international calendar. "I just want to have that one rhythm going into it. It would be easy to sit here now and say 'Yes, I'd like to play' but I have to see what is happening at the end of the year. I'll have to have a hard think about it depending on the schedule," Warner said.

There is high possibility that the BBL will be played during the India-Australia Test series later this year. Before the Test series against India, Australia is also scheduled to host the Men's T20 World Cup in October-November.

Right now, all top tournaments like the IPL, the Premier League, LA Liga have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and there is no certain answer as to when they will resume. Wimbledon 2020 has been cancelled for the first time since World War II and Tokyo Olympics have been postponed as well. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Pulwama control room launches WhatsApp helpline to fight COVID-19

To augment communication channels and establish interface between residents of the area and the authorities, the district administration in Pulwama has started a WhatsApp helpline to combat the coronavirus threat. The information received o...

SC declines interim bail to Sajjan Kumar serving life term in anti-Sikh riot case

The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to grant interim bail on medical grounds to former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar who is serving life imprisonment in an 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices In...

Netflix making film about 1999 US Women's World Cup team

Netflix has announced a feature film centring around US Womens soccer teams win at the 1999 FIFA World Cup. According to Variety, the project is based on Jere Longmans book The Girls of Summer The US Womens Soccer Team and How It Changed t...

European holidays to restart in July, tourism to recover by 2022 - TUI CEO says

Tourism will recover to its pre-coronavirus levels by 2022 at the latest and European holidays will restart in July said Fritz Joussen, the chief executive of travel group TUI. I think in 2022, the latest, we will see a full recovery of tou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020