Attorney: Battery charges dropped against RB Walton

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 23:17 IST
Prosecutors in Florida dropped a criminal charge against former Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton, his attorney told ESPN on Wednesday. Michael Gottlieb told the network that after months of investigating, the prosecutors decided not to proceed with the charge of aggravated battery of a pregnant woman. Now, Gottlieb said he hopes that a team will give Walton, a free agent, a chance to resume his career.

The league still could discipline Walton. The Dolphins released Walton, now 23, in November after he was arrested for allegedly hitting the expectant mother of his child. The woman was five weeks pregnant, according to the South Florida SunSentinel.

"We were made aware of a police matter earlier this morning regarding Mark Walton. We hold our players to a high standard and take these matters very seriously. We will have no further comment at this time," Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said in a team statement at the time. Walton was in the midst of a four-game suspension for violating the league's conduct and substance abuse policies. He would have been eligible to return Dec. 8 at the New York Jets.

The Cincinnati Bengals waived Walton in April after his third arrest of 2019. Walton surrendered to police in Florida in April 2019 on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon, along with marijuana possession and reckless driving in connection with an incident that occurred March 12 in North Miami-Dade.

On Feb. 16, he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery in South Florida. He also was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge in January.

Walton received six months of nonreporting probation in August in a plea deal to settle the first three offseason cases. Walton's probation was vacated after he met conditions agreed to by the court, ESPN reported. The Bengals selected Walton, a Miami product, in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. In 21 career games, he carried the ball 67 times for 235 yards and no touchdowns.

--Field Level Media

