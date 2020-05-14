Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. After Tyson, Holyfield teases fans by releasing training video

Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield has released a training video on Twitter, fuelling speculation that he could come out of retirement to face one-time rival Mike Tyson in the ring. Tyson, the first heavyweight to hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles, has released several training videos of his own in recent weeks, with the most recent on Monday ending with the message, "I'm back". Golf: Players travelling to U.S. must be quarantined

PGA Tour players living outside the U.S. must undergo a quarantine period before playing tournaments, which are due to restart next month amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Tour said on Wednesday. The PGA Tour is planning a June 11-14 return to action at Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, rolling out a layered testing approach that includes pre-travel screening mandatory for competition. MLB to present detailed safety proposal to players union - report

Major League Baseball will soon propose health and safety guidelines to the players' union as teams plot a return to training ahead of a start of the coronavirus-hit 2020 season, according to a report in the Athletic. The Major League Baseball Players Association will review the 80-page document, which lays out guidelines for testing and protocols in case of positive coronavirus diagnoses, before deciding whether to approve the plan, the report said https://theathletic.com/1810807/2020/05/12/rosenthal-mlb-to-submit-health-and-safety-protocols-to-the-union-for-input-approval. Bettman: NHL plans to finish suspended season

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the league intends to finish the remainder of the 2020 season, halted in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Bettman made the comments in a virtual town hall on Tuesday that was hosted by the San Jose Sharks for its business partners. Hamilton tops Sunday Times sportspersons' rich list

Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is the richest sportsperson in the United Kingdom with a net worth of 224 million pounds ($275.6 million), according to The Sunday Times newspaper's Rich List thesundaytimes.co.uk/sportrichlist. Hamilton, who signed a new contract with Mercedes in 2018 worth up to 40 million pounds a year, saw his net worth rise by 37 million pounds over the last year. Reds' Bauer: MLB's restart plan is 'laughable'

Cincinnati Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer labeled Major League Baseball's restart proposal as "laughable" on Wednesday. Bauer, in fact, went into greater detail of what he found funny with agent Rachel Luba in a video published on YouTube. WR Hilton expresses desire to end career with Colts

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton wants to finish his NFL career as a one-team player. Hilton, who has played eight seasons in Indianapolis, said Wednesday that he hopes to sign one more contract with the Colts before retiring. The 30-year-old veteran is heading into the final year of a five-year, $65 million deal. Report: MLS eyes Orlando tournament in June

Major League Soccer hopes to have all 26 teams begin training by June 1 in Florida ahead of an official tournament later in the month, ESPN's Jeff Carlisle reported on Wednesday. The proposal would need to be approved by MLS' Player Association. Should that come to fruition, the teams reportedly would start workouts at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, with the tournament -- which would involve games without fans -- set to begin three to four weeks later. NFL extends virtual offseason through May 29

The NFL extended its virtual offseason through May 29, the league announced Wednesday. All 32 teams received a memo notifying them of the move, which provides an additional two weeks for players to work with team staff from home. The virtual period initially was slated to end on Friday. Possible Tyson return raises questions for promoter Hearn

British promoter Eddie Hearn says he would probably like to see former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson fight again but has questioned whether boxing should be encouraging a 53-year-old to get back in the ring. Tyson, who became the youngest heavyweight champion of all time when he beat Trevor Berbick in 1986 aged 20, caught the attention of the boxing world by posting training videos on Instagram and has said he was considering exhibition bouts to raise money for charity.