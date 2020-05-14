Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police celebrates birthday of Mary Kom's youngest son

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 20:14 IST
Delhi Police celebrates birthday of Mary Kom's youngest son

Lockdown is hard on children with little chance of outdoor activity but for six-time world champion and Rajya Sabha MP MC Mary Kom's youngest son Prince, it was a birthday to remember as a team from Delhi Police came calling to celebrate on Thursday. Prince, who turned seven, along with his parents, twin elder siblings and younger sister, celebrated his birthday with a team of cops from Tughlaq Road police station led by ACP Pragya Tiwari.

"Thank you @DCPNewDelhi for making this birthday so special for my younger son Prince Kom," the reigning Asian and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist tweeted with a video of the celebrations. "You all are real frontline warriors, i salute you all for your dedication and commitment," she said. This is an initiative taken by the Delhi Police to lift the spirit of citizens, primarily senior citizens and children, who are now bracing up for a fourth phase of lockown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Italy launches blood tests to investigate who has had COVID-19

Italy will start testing a representative sample of 150,000 people in 2,000 cities next week to understand the extent of its COVID-19 epidemic, the head of the governments scientific committee told parliament on Thursday. Italy has had more...

Taps run dry in Kenya's capital as coronavirus spreads

Rachel Wanjiru was already struggling to get enough water to wash her childrens hands during the coronavirus lockdown - then a landslide knocked out the supply near her home in Nairobis Kangemi slum.Heavy rains swept away the main water pip...

Italian Olympic chief '99 percent' sure of June Serie A restart

The president of the Italian Olympic Committee CONI said on Thursday that he is 99 percent sure that the Serie A season will restart next month following its coronavirus-enforced suspension. From one to 100, what do I think the chances are ...

Yemen warring parties make 'significant progress' on truce - U.N.

The warring parties in Yemen have made significant progress toward agreeing a ceasefire, U.N. Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths told the Security Council on Thursday.Griffiths made a renewed push for a truce in Yemen after a call by U.N. Secreta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020