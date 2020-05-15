Blackhawks duo sweep Kings pair in Gaming Challenge

Chicago Blackhawks left winger Alex DeBrincat and center Drake Caggiula swept a three-game series again Los Angeles Kings centers Blake Lizotte and Michael Amadio on Thursday as part of the NHL Player Gaming Challenge. In the day's other matchup, Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk lost both games to Detroit Red Wings defenseman Madison Bowey.

The online video-game event is in the middle of a four-week run, with action streaming on Thursdays and Saturdays. All 31 NHL teams will have representation, and Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson will represent the pending NHL Seattle expansion team. No standings are being compiled, as the games are designed strictly for entertainment with the NHL season shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In connection with the event, the National Hockey League Foundation and Electronic Arts are donating $100,000 to the CDC Foundation's COVID-19 relief efforts. The Blackhawks duo won their opener 6-3, scoring the game's final five goals.

The second game wound up heading into a marathon overtime. After 12 minutes of OT action, a virtual DeBrincat was saved by virtual Kings goalie Jonathan Quick on a solo breakaway. The Blackhawks finally got a goal from a virtual Jonathan Toews at 16:56 of the extra session for a 4-3 win. Chicago sealed the sweep with another 6-3 victory.

Lizotte said, "It got a little embarrassing, to be honest, getting swept, but I guess I've got a little bit of time to practice, so I'll be practicing." Bowey won his opener against Dubnyk 5-1. The players then switched to the game's Threes mode (three skaters and a goalie per side), and the Red Wings cruised to a 10-2 victory.

Dubnyk said before the match, "I used to play a lot of PlayStation growing up, and obviously the last six years I haven't had a ton of time to get on there, so it's been pretty exciting for me personally to get on here and get a chance to play a little bit." Postmatch, Dubnyk added, "Sorry for not putting up a better competitive front."

Action in the NHL Player Gaming Challenge continues Saturday at 3 p.m. ET when two Edmonton Oilers defensemen, Caleb Jones and Darnell Nurse, will oppose the Seahawks' Willson. All matches are streaming on the NHL's online channels.

--Field Level Media