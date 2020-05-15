Jamieson, Patel, Conway offered New Zealand contracts, Colin Munro, Jeet Raval lose deals

Pacer Kyle Jamieson, spinner Ajaz Patel and batsman Devon Conway have been offered New Zealand contracts for the first time for the 2020-21 season as part of a proposed 20-player list. The South Africa-born Conway was cleared by the ICC to represent New Zealand in March and will be eligible for selection from August onwards.

Colin Munro and Jeet Raval have not received offers to renew their contracts for 2020-21, after underwhelming performances in the 2019 World Cup and home Test summer respectively. Jamieson burst onto the international stage this home summer with Player of the Match performances in his debut ODI and Test series against India.

On the other hand, Patel possesses a formidable first-class record and has been in the Blackcaps Test side for the past 18 months, featuring most prominently away from home. Jimmy Neesham, Will Young and Tom Blundell have all retained their contracts after being added to the list last season.

Under the terms of NZC's Master Agreement with the New Zealand Cricket Players Association, the players have until May 22 to accept or decline the contracts, which will officially begin on August 1. Players offered central contracts for 2020-21: Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Selection manager Gavin Larsen said the three new players all have compelling cases for inclusion."It's really exciting to offer contracts to Kyle, Ajaz and Devon who have all impressed over the past 12 months. Kyle's performances against the might of India were nothing short of outstanding and at 25 years of age he's certainly got a big future," he said."We see Ajaz as the incumbent Test spinner at present and he'll be looking to stamp his mark on that spot after some strong efforts with the ball in the sub-continent. Devon's form with the bat across all three formats these past two seasons made him impossible to ignore and he's going to be a great option to add to the batting mix," he added. (ANI)