Rams re-sign DE Fox

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 22:01 IST
The Los Angeles Rams re-signed restricted free agent defensive end Morgan Fox on Friday. Terms were not disclosed. Fox, 25, has registered 42 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one safety in 36 games since joining the Rams as undrafted free agent in 2016.

After missing the 2018 campaign due to injury, he played in all 16 games in 2019 (three starts) and posted 18 tackles and two sacks. In a corresponding personnel move, Los Angeles released defensive tackle Tanzel Smart. A sixth-round pick in 2017, Smart had 20 tackles in 31 career games.

--Field Level Media

