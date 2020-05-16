Left Menu
NFL can reopen facilities next week if protocols met

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2020 04:20 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 04:20 IST
NFL can reopen facilities next week if protocols met

The NFL will allow facilities to be reopened on Tuesday by teams that are permitted to do so under state and local regulations, but only for specific personnel. The league prohibited coaching staffs from the team facilities during the "Phase 1" reopening in a memo sent by commissioner Roger Goodell to team executives and general managers on Friday.

Teams can have only 50 percent of their staff in the facility at a time and no more than 75 people. Players are prohibited from team facilities unless they are undergoing treatment or rehabilitation. "This first phase of reopening is an important step in demonstrating our ability to operate safely and effectively, even in the current environment," Goodell wrote. "After we implement this first phase, and as more states and localities enact policies that allow more club facilities to reopen, I expect that additional staff, likely including coaching staff, will be allowed to return to club facilities in a relatively short time."

All team facilities were ordered shut down as of March 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with reporters on a conference call last Saturday, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said "the day is coming" when team facilities will reopen, but added that all teams should open their doors at the same time, regardless of the difference in local restrictions.

"I prescribe to the approach of competitive fairness within our game, and that is everybody gets an opportunity," Tomlin said, according to ESPN. "Our game is extremely competitive. It's one of the things that make football at this level so attractive to our fans. I'm committed to preserving and protecting that, and so all teams getting an opportunity to start on the same footing is a core element of that." --Field Level Media

