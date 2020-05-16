Coronavirus: Shahid Afridi buys Mushfiqur Rahim's bat in charity auction

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has bought the bat put up for auction by Bangladesh's wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim. The proceeds will go towards Covid-19 relief efforts in Bangladesh.

Earlier, Rahim had decided to auction the bat which was used by him during his knock of 200 against Sri Lanka in 2013 at Galle. "Shahid Afridi bought my bat on behalf of his foundation. I feel privileged and honoured that someone like him has joined our great cause. We had to suspend the auction due to some fraud bidders, which was unexpected. Shahid Bhai personally contacted me after seeing the news (of my bat put on auction)," ESPNCricinfo quoted Rahim as saying.

"He sent an offer letter on May 13 that he was interested to buy for USD 20,000, which is almost BDT 16.8 lakh. I want to thank everyone concerned, which includes my very good friend Tamim Iqbal. He helped me a lot in this regard," he added. In April, Bangladesh's all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan had also announced that he would auction his 2019 World Cup bat to raise funds to help the country in its fight against coronavirus.

All cricketing action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)