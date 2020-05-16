Left Menu
Afridi buys Mushfiqur's bat for USD 20,000

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 16-05-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 10:13 IST
Afridi buys Mushfiqur's bat for USD 20,000
Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi Image Credit: ANI

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has bought the bat put up for auction by Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim for USD 20,000. Last month, Mushfiqur had announced he was auctioning the willow, with which he scored a double hundred against Sri Lanka in 2013, to raise funds for the COVID-19 relief work in his country.

Afridi bought the memorabilia for his foundation for USD 20,000. "Shahid Afridi bought my bat on behalf of his foundation. I feel privileged and honored that someone like him has joined our great cause," Rahim was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Last week, several fraud bidders had flooded the auction, leading to the suspension of the process. However, Afridi contacted Mushfiqur to buy the bat. "We had to suspend the auction due to some fraud bidders, which was unexpected. Shahid Bhai personally contacted me after seeing the news (of my bat put on auction). He sent an offer letter on May 13 that he was interested to buy for USD 20,000, which is almost BDT 16.8 lakh," Mushfiqur said. Mushfiqur also posted a video message by the former Pakistan skipper on his Twitter handle.

"The work you are doing is great. Only real-life heroes do this. We are going through a tough phase in such times we need the love and support of each other," Afridi said in the video. "I want to buy your bat on behalf of all of Pakistan. Our prayers are with you. Hopefully, we will again meet on the cricket ground once this is over," he added.

Cricketers have been doing their bit to help the needy in the ongoing global health crisis. India skipper Virat Kohli and former South African batsman AB De Villiers put up their kits from the 2016 Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Lions for auction. England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler raised 65,000 pounds by auctioning his World Cup final shirt.

