Left Menu
Development News Edition

No crowds, no problem for England's Anderson

PTI | London | Updated: 16-05-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 10:51 IST
No crowds, no problem for England's Anderson

James Anderson has insisted he is still excited about playing for England this season, even if matches are played behind closed doors. England cricketers are set to return to limited individual training next week, with bowlers such as Anderson leading the way, amid assurances that health protocols will make their sessions less risky than going to a supermarket.

The England and Wales Cricket Board hope they can kickstart a season delayed by the coronavirus by rescheduling for July a three-Test series at home to the West Indies that was meant to take place in June. But officials have conceded the only way international matches can be staged in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic is by barring spectators from what will be 'biosecure' grounds.

Anderson though has lost none of his enthusiasm when it comes to the prospect of adding to his England record tally of 584 Test wickets. "It's exciting in a way we're actually talking about the possibility of playing cricket this summer," paceman Anderson said Friday in an Instagram Live with longstanding new-ball colleague Stuart Broad.

"I think as long as everything is place with safety concerns then I'll be pretty comfortable playing. "We've been a part of the England set up for a long time now. We've got some great people working on every possibility and outcome from this summer and going forwards." As for playing in matches with no spectators, Anderson reckoned his experienced of taking part in some sparsely attended county matches for Lancashire would stand him in good stead.

- 'Intensity' - =============== "It's quite easy to play in front of a big crowd because of the intensity, you have to be on top of your game," explained Anderson, a 37-year-old veteran of 151 Tests. "If there's no people there you have to try and find your own energy and intensity from somewhere.

"To be honest it will be pretty similar to county cricket!" The ECB's plan in having the bowlers go back first is to try to give then a seven-week lead-in to a rescheduled first Test in July. And with Britain in a state of lockdown, Broad said they would need that time to get themselves somewhere near match fitness.

"It's going to take us eight or nine bowling sessions I reckon for us to feel like our bodies are ready to get going," Broad said. Anderson added: "Yeah it's hard. As much as you can bowl in your garden or with a tennis ball or whatever, nothing replicates practice or (being) out in the middle so we've got to give ourselves time to get back into it.

"And I think the other thing is not to get frustrated again because it's been so long since we bowled. "If a few balls go where you don't want them, you've just got to bide your time while you get back into it."

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Vice Prez, PM condole death of 24 migrant workers in UP road accident

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of migrant workers in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh, saying the government is carrying out relief work in full swing. At least 24 migrant l...

6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Nepal, tally rise to 273

Nepals Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday morning confirmed 6 new cases of COVID-19 taking the national tally to 273. As per the statement made by the Ministry, Bardiya, Siraha, Sarlahi, and Chitwan have reported one new case eac...

‘American Idol’ renewed for season four by ABC

Broadcasting company ABC has renewed singing reality show American Idol for a fourth season. The news comes ahead of the current seasons live finale on Sunday. The top seven going into the finale are Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Francisco M...

Akhilesh Yadav calls Auraiya accident 'indescribable sadness'; offers financial aid

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday termed the death of 24 migrant labourers in Auraiya as indescribable sadness, saying such accidents are not deaths, but murders. At least 24 migrant labourers lost their lives and 36 people s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020