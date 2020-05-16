Sara Lopez defeats Paige Pearce, advances to Lockdown Knockout final

Colombian world number two Sara Lopez has defeated the World Championship runner-up Paige Pearce in a single-arrow shoot-off to advance in the final of the Lockdown Knockout tournament. Sara will now face Norwegian world youth champion Anders Faugstad in the remote archery tournament final on May 17.

"I'm really happy because I wanted higher scores this time from my side because I wasn't really proud of the last one," said Lopez in a statement. "But for sure I had a lot of fun and it's a pleasure to have been selected with all these girls. I admire them so much, so I'll be sure I win this for them," she added.

The mega event, which is being live-streamed, will have its final being played on Sunday. The winner of the first international remote archery tournament will collect 1000 CHF while the runner up will be awarded 500 CHF.

Sara had previously said that she will donate the winnings to charities combating the COVID-19 outbreak in Colombia. (ANI)