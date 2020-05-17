Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia allows foreign athletes entry as coronavirus cases pass 280,000

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-05-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 15:04 IST
Russia allows foreign athletes entry as coronavirus cases pass 280,000
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Russian government said on Sunday it would allow foreign athletes competing in its domestic sports leagues to enter the country as the number of cases of the novel coronavirus passed 280,000.

Russia closed its borders in March to foreigners and grounded international flights, except those repatriating Russians or returning foreign nationals to their country of origin, in a bid to stem the spread of the virus. The government said athletes and coaches under contract with a Russian sports organization would be put under medical observation and obliged to spend two weeks in quarantine upon their return to the country.

"The decision will help professional sports organizations, including the soccer clubs in the Russian Premier League, to resume training after the easing of measures linked to the spread of the coronavirus," the government said in a statement. The Russian Football Union said on Friday the country's top professional soccer league would resume matches on June 21 after having suspended the season in mid-March because of the coronavirus.

President Vladimir Putin said this week it was time to gradually lift the nationwide restrictions that had forced many people to work from home and businesses to temporarily close. Russia's coronavirus task force said on Sunday it had recorded 9,709 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 281,752, the second-highest in the world after the United States.

Ninety-four people died overnight, pushing the death toll to 2,631, the authorities said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UK's Gove says EU trade deal can be done despite talks stalemate

British Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said on Sunday that there was a post-Brexit trade deal to be done with the European Union providing the bloc compromised its stance, days after both sides said talks were making little progress.T...

60 HP students brought back from Chandigarh amid lockdown

Sixty students returned home to Himachal Pradeshs Kangra district from Chandigarh on Sunday amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, officials said. After arriving in Kangra, the students were sent to their houses in HP roadways buses following ...

Indian-origin minister unveils new multi-million-pound vaccine facility in UK

Britains Indian-origin business minister Alok Sharma on Sunday announced a new 93-million pounds investment to accelerate construction of a new vaccine manufacturing facility as part of wider plans to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The UK...

Like COVID crisis, 'Paatal Lok' also unravels inconvenient truth of society: Gul Panag

Actor Gul Panag says the coronavirus pandemic has laid bare the inconvenient truth of the socioeconomic divide in our society and her latest project Paatal Lok drives home the very point. The neo-noir series, also starring Jaideep Ahlawat a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020