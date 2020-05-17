Sports News Roundup: European season will finish in August; May 19, 1909, Fred Perry tennis player and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer: European season will finish in August, says UEFA president

UEFA has a plan to finish the 2019-20 season by August, including the Champions League and Europa League campaigns, the European soccer governing body's president Aleksander Ceferin has said. The majority of European league seasons were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic but a few leagues have announced plans for a restart in the coming weeks.

On this day: Born May 18, 1909: Fred Perry, British tennis player

When Fred Perry crushed the unfortunate Gottfried von Cramm to win the 1936 Wimbledon title little did he know he would be the last Briton to get his hands on the men's trophy for 77 years. Perry's feats -- eight Grand Slam titles -- weighed heavily on those trying to emulate him, and the administrators tasked with trying to reverse Britain's decline as a tennis power.

Veteran Hemsky makes retirement official

Fifteen-year veteran Ales Hemsky officially retired from the NHL. Hemsky, 36, was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2001 NHL Draft by the Oilers and spent 10-plus seasons in Edmonton. He also played for the Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars before ending his career with the Montreal Canadiens, playing in seven games in the 2017-18 season.

Fourteen million Britons ready to get on their bikes

Britain could experience a transport revolution sparked by the coronavirus pandemic with up to 14 million people ready to swap cars for bikes, British Cycling believes. However, the opportunity could be lost if towns and cities fail to follow Department for Transport guidance to provide new emergency infrastructure such as pop-up cycle lanes.

New York to reopen auto, horse racing tracks without fans

New York's Watkins Glen International auto race circuit and several horse racing tracks in the state can reopen without fans from June 1, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday. NASCAR, which returns from a two-month, novel coronavirus-enforced hiatus on Sunday for a fanless event in South Carolina, had previously scheduled a Cup Series race at Watkins Glen for August.

Horse racing: Action to resume in Ireland on June 8

Horse racing will return to Ireland behind closed doors next month with the Irish 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas to be staged at the Curragh on June 12-13. The first Irish race since the coronavirus shutdown of world sport will be on the flat at Punchestown on June 8.

Bills DT Oliver arrested on DWI, gun charges

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver was arrested Saturday night near Houston and charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. The Montgomery County Police Reporter posted photos of Oliver, 22, performing a field sobriety test as well as of him being handcuffed. He was wearing a gray shirt with the Bills' logo.

Reports: Ex-Colts LB Morrison facing felony intimidation charge

Former NFL linebacker Antonio Morrison is facing at least one felony intimidation charge after a series of incidents in Carmel, Ind., according to published reports. Morrison, who played with the Indianapolis Colts from 2016-17, allegedly made threats and acted in an erratic manner on multiple occasions, causing neighbors to call police.

MLB - League proposes rigorous testing among guidelines for return

Players may have to skip the showers and spitting will not be allowed under guidelines proposed by Major League Baseball to bring America's pastime back during the COVID-19 pandemic. MLB presented health and safety protocols to its players' union, the Athletic reported on Saturday https://theathletic.com/1818308/2020/05/16/exclusive-mlb-proposes-medical-protocols-to-players-in-67-page-document/?source=user_shared_article, as a set of potential guidelines for the 2020 season, which has been on hold since March 12 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Park triumphs in golf's return to action in South Korea

Park Hyun-Kyung won the KLPGA Championship title on Sunday as women's golf in South Korea joined the country's professional baseball and soccer leagues to restart amid the coronavirus pandemic. Park signed off with a second successive round of 67 to erase a three-shot deficit and triumph by one stroke in the tour's first event since December.