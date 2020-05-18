Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wallaby Rodda in trio suspended for refusing Super Rugby pay cut

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 18-05-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 09:42 IST
Wallaby Rodda in trio suspended for refusing Super Rugby pay cut
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay

Wallabies forward Izack Rodda and two Queensland Reds teammates who refused to take a pay cut negotiated during the coronavirus shutdown were suspended as the team resumed training Monday. The 21-cap Australia Test second-row Rodda, Isaac Lucas, and Harry Hockings rejected a deal that sees the country's professional rugby union players take a 60 percent pay cut over six months to help the game avoid insolvency.

The agreement, which covers 192 players, was reached after three weeks of discussions between Rugby Australia, the country's four Super Rugby teams and the Rugby Union Players Association. Minimum earnings were set at Aus$1,500 ($958) a fortnight the same as Australia's emergency government entitlements.

Queensland Rugby Union (QRU) said the trio were suspended after their agent notified the state governing body of their stance. "We understand this situation is difficult for everyone and individual decisions need to be made to protect the long-term viability of Rugby in Queensland," QRU chief executive David Hanham said.

"As we have outlined before, these conditions are necessary at present and allow the QRU to create a financial bridge to the other side of this pandemic." Rugby Australia director of rugby Scott Johnson said it was "an unfortunate situation" given an agreement had already been reached while the game navigates the COVID-19 situation. "We want the players to remain in Australia and honor their contracts with the Reds and Rugby Australia," he said.

"We are aware they are looking at their legal position, but we hope this can be resolved with the players as soon as possible and we will keep an open dialogue with them." The game has been shut down in Australia since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, but plans have been drawn up to restart domestic play early in July as restrictions ease. Players were returning to training on Monday for the first time in two months.

As well as slashing player salaries, Rugby Australia put 75 percent of staff on unpaid leave after warning it could lose Aus$120 million in revenue if the rest of the season was lost.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Scuffles break out between Hong Kong legislators over key committee leadership

Scuffles broke out on Monday between pro-democracy and pro-government legislators in Hong Kong over the leadership of a key committee which could pave the way for a debate on a controversial China national anthem bill. In chaotic scenes, pr...

US to deport 161 Indians this week

The United States this week will deport 161 Indian nationals, most of whom had entered the country from its southern border with Mexico and have exhausted all legal options. A special chartered flight will take them to Punjabs Amritsar.Amon...

Covid-19 will re-shape Singapore's shopping scene

By Lee Kah Whye When normalcy returns and when cross-border travel is allowed, Indian visitors who come to Singapore to shop, may see changes to their usual shopping haunts.The retail industry is almost certain to emerge from the COVID-19 p...

China stocks gain as rising home prices highlight gradual recovery

China shares rose on Monday, helped by an improved risk appetite as new data indicated a gradual recovery in the countrys property market, but the threat of a second wave of virus infections and fresh trade concerns limited gains. At the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020