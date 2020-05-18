Left Menu
Premier League clubs agree group training return from Tuesday

PTI | London | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:24 IST
Premier League clubs will return to training in small groups from Tuesday after the latest stage of "Project Restart" was approved on Monday. Clubs unanimously voted to allow players to start socially distanced training in a bid to meet the Premier League's mid-June date to resume the season.

Contact training is not permitted at this stage and corner flags, balls, cones, goalposts, playing surfaces and other equipment will be disinfected after each session. Testing for the coronavirus has taken place at Premier League clubs over the last few days and will continue throughout the training period.

"Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible," a Premier League statement said. "The health and well-being of all participants is the Premier League's priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process.

"Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs, the PFA and LMA as protocols for full-contact training are developed." The training protocols were presented to players and managers last week before being rubber-stamped during Monday's video conference call. Other rules in phase one include players not travelling with anyone to or from training, while the use of public transport and team vehicles is banned.

