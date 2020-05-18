Greek Super League hoping for June 6 return

The Greek Super League is waiting on government approval to return from its coronavirus-enforced suspension on June 6 after the league's board voted unanimously on Monday to complete the 2019/2020 campaign. A positive decision to Monday's request is expected from the state health authorities this week.

An important step towards resumption was made with clubs being allowed to begin training in larger groups in line with health protocols. The play-offs to determine the title and European spots is expected to be completed by July 19 with the Greek Cup semi-finals between PAOK and Olympiakos and AEK and Aris to follow.

Government health authorities said last week that should league action resume and a player is found to be affected by COVID-19, he would be placed in quarantine at home and the rest of the team will be isolated for five days. Up to now, no player has been found with the virus during regular checks at training sessions.

The government had given the okay for teams to train in small groups on May 5 as the country slowly comes out of a nearly two-month lockdown due to the pandemic. Deputy sports minister Lefteris Avgenakis had said then that should the Super League be allowed to resume, it would be behind closed doors and with strict health protocols.

Avgenakis said that the restart "will be done step by step. We respect the advice of health experts and our first priority is human life." The country has suffered less from the pandemic than many other European nations, with 163 reported deaths..