Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: NHL plotting two playoffs hubs, 12 teams each

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 21:17 IST
Report: NHL plotting two playoffs hubs, 12 teams each

The NHL Board of Governors is scheduled to hold a conference call at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, and the prevailing preference appears to be using two hub cities with 12 teams apiece for the 2020 playoffs. Commissioner Gary Bettman said on multiple occasions over the past two weeks that the league is determined to hold the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Darren Dreger of TSN reported Monday there are still issues to sort out with expansion of the playoffs, which typically would include eight teams from each conference. Bob McKenzie of TSN said nothing is firmed up yet, but Las Vegas -- where an entire resort connected to an arena could be dedicated to players and staff -- was likely to be one of the hubs.

The league also has looked into returning to play with either a traditional 16-team or 20-team tournament. The NHL halted play on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic with teams having between 11 and 14 games left in the regular season. TSN's Pierre LeBrun said last week the two sides had been having trouble deciding how to bring some teams that wouldn't have qualified for the postseason into a playoff.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

RWAs shall not prevent any person allowed by govt from performing their duties: Delhi govt order.

RWAs shall not prevent any person allowed by govt from performing their duties Delhi govt order....

NYC building virus testing capacity with more than 150 sites

New York City is ramping up its ability to test for the coronavirus, with testing available at more than 150 sites citywide and test kits made in the city now in use at city-run health clinics, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. The partners...

Spain aims to reopen borders in June, deaths down again

Tourism-dependent Spain aims to reopen borders around the end of June as its coronavirus lockdown fully unwinds, a minister said on Monday, as deaths fell below 100 for the second day in a row.Madrid last week surprised its European Union p...

COVID-19: Kant-led empowered group discusses way forward with industry leaders, UN officials

Aviation industry captains on Monday presented their business resumption plans and discussed contemporary challenges facing the sector due to COVID-19 with Amitabh Kant-led empowered group and Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020