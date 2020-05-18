Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kumble-led ICC committee recommends ban on saliva due to pandemic, wants non-neutral umpires

PTI | Wadiad-Dawasir | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:07 IST
Kumble-led ICC committee recommends ban on saliva due to pandemic, wants non-neutral umpires

Cricket is set to do away with one of its oldest practices -- the use of saliva to shine the ball -- as an Anil Kumble-led ICC committee on Monday recommended banning it owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the ICC Cricket Committee saw no health hazard in continuing with the use of sweat.

During a meeting over a video conference, the committee also pushed for bringing back two non-neutral umpires (both from the host nation) for all internationals matches, as DRS ensures more accurate decision making. This was also recommended to curb travel. In line with its proposal, the committee has recommended an increase in the use of DRS review per innings, from two to three.

"We are living through extraordinary times and the recommendations the Committee have made today are interim measures to enable us to safely resume cricket in a way that preserves the essence of our game while protecting everyone involved," Kumble said in an ICC release. "The ICC Cricket Committee heard from the Chair of the ICC Medical Advisory Committee Dr Peter Harcourt regarding the elevated risk of the transmission of the virus through saliva, and unanimously agreed to recommend that the use of saliva to polish the ball be prohibited," the apex body said in the release.

However, the bowlers can continue using sweat to shine the ball as it's not a virus transmitter. "The Committee also noted the medical advice that it is highly unlikely that the virus can be transmitted through sweat.

"... (It) saw no need to prohibit the use of sweat to polish the ball while recommending that enhanced hygiene measures are implemented on and around the playing field." The use of saliva to shine the cricket ball, especially in the red-ball format, is primarily meant for swing bowling but the practice is now being seen as a health risk in a world battling the pandemic. As the ICC last month contemplated banning the use of saliva as a safety measure in what is expected to be a very different world going ahead, it has thrown the floor open for a fierce debate in the cricket community.

Only time will tell how much of an imbalance between the bat and ball will the whole thing cause, but fast bowing greats such as Michael Holding and Waqar Younis have already expressed their aversion to the idea. Another notable point discussed in the meeting was re-introduction of two non-neutral umpires in bilateral series at least till the time travelling becomes safer.

"Given the challenges of international travel with borders being closed, limited commercial flights and mandatory quarantine periods, the Committee recommended that local match officials be appointed in the short-term," the governing body stated in its release. The concept of having two neutral umpires officiating in matches came in 2002. From 1994 to 2001, it involved one local and one neutral umpire.

The appointments will continue to be made via the ICC from local Elite and International Panel referees and umpires. Where there are no Elite Panel match officials in the country, the best local International Panel match officials will be appointed.

This effectively means that Anil Chaudhary, Shamshuddin and Nitin Menon can officiate in Test matches at home. In case non-neutral umpires are introduced, then teams may get an additional DRS review (currently two per innings).

"The Committee also recommended that the use of technology is increased to support the appointments of a wider pool of umpires from around the world and has proposed an additional DRS review per team per innings is introduced in each format as an interim measure." The recommendations will be put before the ICC Board for ratification..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka reports 99 new COVID-19 cases

Ninety-nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 1,246, said the Health Department. At present, there are 678 active cases in the State while 530 patients have been discha...

Restrictions limited to containment zones, bus services to other states to begin: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Monday announced that lockdown restrictions will now be limited to containment zones and state transport buses will resume services to other states from Tuesday. After meeting top officials, Khattar spo...

RWAs shall not prevent any person allowed by govt from performing their duties: Delhi govt order.

RWAs shall not prevent any person allowed by govt from performing their duties Delhi govt order....

NYC building virus testing capacity with more than 150 sites

New York City is ramping up its ability to test for the coronavirus, with testing available at more than 150 sites citywide and test kits made in the city now in use at city-run health clinics, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. The partners...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020