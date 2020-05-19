Jazz F Bogdanovic to have wrist surgery

Jazz F Bogdanovic to have wrist surgeryReuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 01:57 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 01:57 IST
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic will have season-ending wrist surgery on Tuesday. He injured his right wrist "sometime in 2019" and continued to play through the discomfort, per NBA.com.
With the season suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, he consulted with multiple physicians and the choice was made to surgically repair his ruptured scapholunate ligament. The surgery is scheduled for Tuesday in New York. There is no timeline for his return.
Bogdanovic, who turned 31 last month, signed a four-year, $73 million deal with the Jazz in June 2019. He was averaging a career-high 20.2 points per game when the NBA went into hiatus in mid-March. He was shooting 41.4 percent from 3-point range and 90.3 percent from the foul line.
Originally a second-round draft pick by the Miami Heat in 2011, Bogdanovic has averaged 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 462 career games (345 starts) with the Brooklyn Nets (2014-17), Washington Wizards (2017), Indiana Pacers (2017-19) and Jazz. --Field Level Media
