Reds' Suarez, Senzel recovered from shoulder surgery

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 02:27 IST
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez and center fielder Nick Senzel are expected to be recovered from offseason shoulder surgery and ready to take the field when the baseball season begins. "Both of them have been making excellent progress," Reds president of baseball operations Dick Williams said Monday, according to MLB.com. "As always with rehab, there are periods of progress and then times to back off. Overall, we believe both have benefited from the extra downtime. We are planning on full go for both."

Suarez was ready to begin receiving at-bats as a designated hitter on March 13 when the coronavirus pandemic shut down spring training. The 28-year-old Suarez had a career year in 2019 with 49 home runs. He had a slash line of .271/.358/.572 with 103 RBIs in 159 games.

He underwent right shoulder surgery on Jan. 28 due to an accident in a swimming pool. Senzel's season ended early due to a torn labrum and had right shoulder surgery on Sept. 24.

The 24-year-old debuted in 2019 with the Reds, producing a slash line of .256/.315/.427, 12 home runs and 42 RBIs in 104 games. --Field Level Media

