Colombia's Sara Lopez clinches first archery Lockdown Knockout

Colombian world number two Sara Lopez defeated Norway's reigning World Archery Youth Champion Anders Faugstad, 146-144, to clinch the first Lockdown Knockout tournament.

ANI | Lausanne | Updated: 19-05-2020 08:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 08:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Colombian world number two Sara Lopez defeated Norway's reigning World Archery Youth Champion Anders Faugstad, 146-144, to clinch the first Lockdown Knockout tournament. The invitational event saw eight compound athletes from around the world compete in the remote archery tournament.

"I am really happy because I knew it was going to be hard. I knew that he was going to shoot incredible. I am really happy also to be part of this. It is part of history and being able to shoot with all these incredible archers and represent all the women out there," Sara said in a statement. "To be honest, I got a little frustrated at the beginning with the connection. I had a lot of help from my family and we were able to put this together and it was a great match," she added.

Sara will now donate her CHF 1000 prize money to charities fighting the coronavirus pandemic in Colombia. "Thanks for putting this together. I had a lot of fun, I got my goal. Thank you all for participating. It was an amazing match and I was expecting it," she added.

The remote archery tournament will resume for recurve archers in June. The lockdown knockout was the first remote international event being streamed live across World Archery's digital platforms. (ANI)

