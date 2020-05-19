Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Spain's Bautista Agut still eyeing elusive ATP Finals spot

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 12:39 IST
Tennis-Spain's Bautista Agut still eyeing elusive ATP Finals spot

Qualifying for the season-ending men's ATP Finals, which features the world's top eight singles players and doubles teams, is one of the goals for Roberto Bautista Agut before he retires, the Spaniard has said. The 32-year-old came close to ticking that off his wish list when he rose to a career-high world ranking of ninth last year and served as a reserve player for the 2019 edition of the event in London.

"It is one of the goals I would like to achieve before retiring," Bautista Agut told ATPTour.com. "I know how difficult it is, I know that I have been very close some seasons. It's not something I'm obsessed about, but it remains a goal I'd like to achieve some day."

Bautista Agut was ranked 12th when the tennis season was suspended in early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tennis shutdown will continue at least until the end of July and the fate of the 50th edition of the ATP Finals, scheduled for Nov. 15-22 in London, is expected to be decided later.

The Spaniard made a strong start to the season by winning all six of his singles matches for Spain in the ATP Cup before reaching the third round of the Australian Open, where he fell to Croatia's Marin Cilic after a gruelling five-setter. In November, Bautista Agut, who has 11 career wins against top 10 opponents, returned to Spain's Davis Cup squad a day after his father's funeral and delivered an emotional win over Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime to help his country to a sixth title.

"What keeps me motivated is my competitiveness. I'm very competitive both as an athlete and person," he said. "I'm always trying to improve and win, adding minor details to my game, because it's a feeling I love."

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 death toll in Delhi mounts to 166; cases rise to 10,554: Authorities.

COVID-19 death toll in Delhi mounts to 166 cases rise to 10,554 Authorities....

Gautam Gambhir invests in FYI Health

Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has invested in community health monitoring platform FYI Health that uses various tools, including contact tracing, to deal with COVID-19. The company works on herd intelligence to create a safe wo...

Ayushmann Khurrana shares glimpse of upcoming flick 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday shared the first glimpse of his Amitabh Bachchan co-starrer upcoming flick Gulabo Sitabo. The 35-year-old star put out the glimpse of his flick that features a voice-over introducing two goats as Gulabo and Sit...

MUMBAI, MAY 19 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE DPE AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HEREALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSELUSDINR 75.03 76.53 74.97 76.69EURINR 81.3 84.12 81.23 84.28G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020