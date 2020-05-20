Burnley assistant manager contracts COVID-19

Burnley on Tuesday confirmed that assistant manager Ian Woan has tested positive for coronavirus. Ian is asymptomatic and is currently safe and well at home, the club said in a statement.

"In line with strict Premier League requirements and following a positive test, Ian will now self-isolate for a period of seven days, with a view to being tested again week commencing May 25," the statement read. The club said first-team squad and playing staff were all tested last weekend, ahead of a return to training.

Burnley further stated that Woan will remain in close communication with club personnel regarding his re-engagement in training once he is clear of the virus. "Burnley Football Club will continue to follow the first stage of the return to training protocol while adhering to Premier League guidance in terms of testing all players and backroom staff twice per week," the statement added.

Earlier, Premier League confirmed that six people have tested positive from three clubs. "The Premier League can today confirm that on Sunday, May 17 and Monday, May 18, 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, six have tested positive from three clubs," Premier League had said in a statement. (ANI)