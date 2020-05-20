Left Menu
Development News Edition

A's reportedly skip annual rent payment

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:54 IST
A's reportedly skip annual rent payment

The Oakland Athletics missed their $1.2 annual rent payment, citing financial difficulties brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the Bay Area News Group reported. Henry Gardner, the interim head of the Coliseum Authority, confirmed the lack of payment to the media group.

"They said because they haven't used it, they were not able to generate revenue and they have no ability to pay," Gardner said. The Coliseum Authority manages RingCentral Coliseum, the current name of the cavernous 54-year-old stadium long known as the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

"We recognize that we've all been upended in a number of ways," Gardner said. "Maybe there are some things we are willing to negotiate and waive, but we can't just say no rent." The report said the A's attorney, D'Lorna Ellis, sent a letter to the authority citing the "force majeure" clause in the contract that could absolve it of its payments in the event of a catastrophe.

That didn't sit well with one member of the Coliseum Authority board. The crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic is "not the city's fault, not the county's fault or the state's fault," Ignacio De La Fuente said. "I'm going to make sure we do whatever we can to make them pay."

He added: "It's just an excuse to try to not pay when the city needs the money the most." The A's are the only major tenant left at Coliseum Authority properties. The NFL's Raiders moved to Las Vegas, and the NBA's Warriors relocated from the nearby arena to the new Chase Center in San Francisco.

The A's could need to reach a deal with the Coliseum Authority soon. On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom gave teams in the state the green light to return to their home arenas and stadiums next month without fans in the seats. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Gangster Chhota Shakeel's sister dies

Fehmida Arif Shaikh, sister offugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel, died here on Wednesday, asenior police official saidFehmida Arif Shaikh, who was married to Arif Abu BakrShaikh alias Arif Bhaijan, died after brief illness, he saidArif Shaikh...

71-year-old man dies of COVID-19 in Greater Noida, toll rises to 6

A 71-year-old man died of COVID-19 in Greater Noida on Wednesday, taking the death toll due to the disease in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar to six, a hospital official said. The man, from Sikandrabad in the adjoining Bulandshahr distric...

YouTube launches bedtime reminder feature for responsible surfing

Adding on to the take a break feature, YouTube on Wednesday said that it is rolling out a new bedtime reminder feature that will help users to log off late at night.According to The Verge, the two features are a part of the broader set of Y...

France's coronavirus deaths on the rise again, at 28,132

French health authorities reported 110 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, an increase of 0.4, bringing the total to 28,132, still the fourth-highest in the world behind the U.S., Britain and Italy.On Tuesday, the death toll had gone down ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020