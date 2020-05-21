Left Menu
Report: Bregman fires agent over link to LeBron documentary

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 07:24 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 07:24 IST
Report: Bregman fires agent over link to LeBron documentary

Houston Astros star Alex Bregman has parted ways with his agent over a link to LeBron James' plans to produce a documentary that will delve into the Astros' sign-stealing scandal, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported. Bregman's now former agent, Brodie Scoffield, just last month became the baseball arm to James' agency, Klutch Sports. Last week it was announced that a production company co-founded by James, Uninterrupted, is in talks to help produce a docu-series called "Sign Language," which would give "viewers an inside look at the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal."

Bregman felt "angry and betrayed" enough by the association, even though Scoffield has nothing to do with the documentary, to move on from the agent and Klutch Sports, citing a conflict of interest. However, Rosenthal also reported that the link was the culmination of frustrations Bregman reportedly had with Scoffield, including the agent's guidance during the controversy and the five-year, $100 million extension he negotiated for Bregman in March 2019.

Bregman, 26, is coming off a season in which he set career highs in batting average (.296), on-base percentage (.423), slugging percentage (.592), home runs (41) and RBIs (112). He finished second in American League MVP voting and won a Silver Slugger award. The two-time All-Star is reportedly in talks with several agents to become his new representative.

--Field Level Media

