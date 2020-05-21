Left Menu
Ribery returns to Fiorentina training after six months out

21-05-2020
Former France international Franck Ribery is back in training with Fiorentina after missing almost six months with a serious ankle injury. The 37-year-old took part in an individual session on Wednesday after Serie A clubs were given the green light to resume group training this week.

Ribery, who joined Fiorentina this season after 12 years with Bayern Munich, returned to Italy a fortnight ago after spending several weeks in Germany during the coronavirus lockdown. He scored twice in 11 games for Fiorentina before undergoing surgery on his right ankle after suffering the injury in a game against Lecce on November 30.

Football in Italy has been suspended until mid-June. A decision over whether the season can resume is expected to be taken next week. AFP SSC SSC.

