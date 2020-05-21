Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's tour could be used to test bio-bubble model to counter Covid-19: CSA

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 21-05-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 21:13 IST
India's tour could be used to test bio-bubble model to counter Covid-19: CSA

Cricket South Africa may put in place a "bio-bubble" model to protect players and stakeholders from coronavirus when India tour the country in August, a time when the pandemic is expected to be at its peak. In the bio-bubble or bio-secure model, a venue should have the capacity to house around 350 people – including players, broadcasters, media and other staff – either on site or very close by. The venue should have a 171-room hotel in the ground and another with 176 rooms adjacent.

CSA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shuaib Manjra said the model is being suggested when India arrive to play three T20s. "We probably will see the peak (of Covid-19 in South Africa) in August or September in different parts of the country, so we have just got to keep looking at the models and see what happens in August," Manjra said in a Zoom media conference on Thursday morning with the CSA management.

"Probably the three T20 games with India, if it does take place, is an ideal opportunity to create this bubble, because we don't envisage that at that time there will be spectators around in the ground, so we can create a bio-bubble and play the games in that bio-bubble," Manjra said. "We cannot cast anything in stone. We've also got to look at where India is going in terms Covid-19. (Our) Government is also looking at it and we have to take our directive from (them)," he added.

CSA was concerned that the Indian team arriving in South Africa would have to face two weeks each of quarantine both on arrival and departure, which would severely restrict the number of playing days available on the tour. The three T20 game series was not on the Future Tours Programme but was negotiated with the BCCI before the lockdown to help supplement CSA income, said CSA acting CEO Jacques Faul.

Faul said CSA was in discussion with the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee and the Minister of Sport for permission to host the series behind closed doors. CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith said they were committed to the India tour, (but) but it would be dependent on government regulations in both countries at the time.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-China finally moves towards tougher national security laws for Hong Kong

Beijing is moving to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong, it announced on Thursday, following last years often violent anti-China unrest that plunged the city into its deepest turmoil since it returned to Beijing rule in 1...

Punjab's COVID-19 death toll rises to 39, tally 2,028

A two-month-old boy died of coronavirus in Punjab, taking the death toll to 39, while 23 fresh infections pushed the total number of cases in the state to 2,028, officials said on Thursday. The infant, who was suffering from pneumonia, died...

Hundreds killed in South Sudan tribal clashes - ICRC

Hundreds of civilians, including three aid workers, were killed in a series of tribal clashes in villages in South Sudans vast Jonglei state, the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC said on Thursday.The territory of South Sudan ha...

13 workers die in Bangladesh road accident

A speeding truck loaded with iron bars overturned Thursday in heavy rain after its driver apparently lost control, killing 13 passengers in northern Bangladesh, police said. The truck was travelling from Dhaka and the dead were day laborers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020