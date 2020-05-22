Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Sheffield United say no change in Saudi ownership despite filings

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 22-05-2020 01:08 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 01:08 IST
Soccer-Sheffield United say no change in Saudi ownership despite filings

Premier League club Sheffield United said on Thursday there had been no change to their Saudi ownership despite filings which suggested Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had given up control. Documents published on the website of Companies House stated that Prince Abdullah had ceased to be a "person with significant control" of the club on Oct. 18, 2019.

A Feb. 20 filing had stated that Prince Abdullah gained such control status, also on Oct. 18, 2019. After the confusion, United said in a statement that they had received a number of inquires related to the filings.

"The Club confirms that there has been no change in ownership of the shares in either The Sheffield United Football Club Limited or Blades Leisure Limited. The filings at Companies House were made to allow Companies House to accurately reflect that ownership on the public record and not to disclose any change," the club said. "Accordingly, H.R.H. Prince Abdullah bin Mosa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Sa'ud remains the ultimate owner and controller of Blades Leisure Limited and its subsidiary, The Sheffield United Football Club Limited.

"The Club expects that the public record will be updated by Companies House to reflect the filings referred to above in the coming days," the statement concluded. A bid by a Saudi Arabian state fund to secure ownership of another Premier League club, Newcastle United, is currently being reviewed by the league.

The Premier League’s “owners' and directors' test”, which was previously known as the "fit and proper person’s test", has to give the green light to any deal. Investors wanting to become owners of English professional clubs have to show they have no unspent criminal conviction for fraud, are not bankrupt and do not "either directly or indirectly (be) involved in or has any power to determine or influence the management or administration of another Club".

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Syria puts temporary travel ban on businessman Rami Makhlouf -ministry on Facebook

A Syrian court has placed a temporary travel ban on prominent businessman Rami Makhlouf, a copy of the court order posted on the Ministry of Justices Facebook page showed on Thursday, amid a high-profile dispute over his mobile phone compan...

Trump says he may support another coronavirus stimulus bill

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he may support another fiscal stimulus bill to help prop up the economy during the coronavirus outbreak, though he did not provide any details on what he would like to see in such legislation.I t...

Pakistani police arrest cousin of two girls murdered over social media kissing video

Pakistani police have arrested the cousin of two teenage girls whom he is suspected of killing after a video of the girls kissing a man went viral on social media, officials said on Thursday. Jasima Bibi and Saeeda Bibi, sisters aged 16 and...

Immortals introduce Valorant roster

Immortals unveiled four of the five members for their new professional Valorant roster on Thursday, with all four bringing backgrounds from Counter-Strike Global Offensive. The team announced the additions of Yannick Koler Blanchette, Amgal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020