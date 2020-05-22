Reports: Adams, Jets at impasse on contract talks

The ongoing saga between the New York Jets and Jamal Adams has hit an impasse, and the star safety is not happy about it, multiple media outlets reported Thursday. The sides reportedly have had several discussions since last month's draft, but the sticking point remains timing.

The Jets want to wait to do a long-term extension while Adams wants one done before the season. Timing is on the Jets' side, as Adams, 24, is entering his fourth season and is due to make $3.5 million in 2020. The Jets also exercised his fifth-year option, putting him under team control for the next two seasons before his contract runs out. If he plays on his fifth-year option, Adams would make $9.9 million in 2021.

According to ESPN, the two sides even talked about the possibility of a trade, something Adams is reportedly open to but that the Jets want no part of. More than half the teams in the NFL have reached out to the Jets with interest in a possible trade for Adams, per ESPN. At last season's trade deadline, reports surfaced that the Jets had entertained offers for Adams, leaving Adams furious despite the club holding onto him.

In his three seasons, Adams has established himself as one of the best safeties in the league. He has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons and was a first-team All-Pro last season. Adams has also proven to be quite durable, starting each of the first 44 games of his career before missing two games late last season. The two games potentially cost him a shot at history, as he finished with 6.5 sacks, 1.5 short of the single-season record for a safety (Adrian Wilson, 2015).

"I'm going to beat the record," Adams said last November, two weeks before an ankle injury sidelined him. "Yes, I will beat the record. That's something that I will get." --Field Level Media