Left Menu
Development News Edition

On scale of 10, chance of India touring Australia is 9, says CA CEO Roberts

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 22-05-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 10:32 IST
On scale of 10, chance of India touring Australia is 9, says CA CEO Roberts

There is a 9 out of 10 chance that India will make the trip Down Under for a four-Test series later this year, Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts said trying to downplay the uncertainty triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. CA is currently under a lot of financial stress and is desperate to have the India series, which will fill its coffers with AUD 300 million from broadcast rights after it had to cut costs due to the pandemic. The series is scheduled between November 2020 and January 2021.

"I guess there's no such thing as certainty in today's world so I can't say 10 (out of 10), but I'm going to say nine out of 10," Roberts told News Corp. "With the variable being, who would know whether we can have crowds … I'd be really surprised if we can't get the Indian tour away. "But I wouldn't, hand on heart suggest we'll have full crowds from the start. We'll just have to see how that goes," the under-pressure chief executive said.

However, when it comes to away tours, Roberts wants a bio-secure environment which might prompt Cricket Australia to explore options of sending a team for a white ball series in England. But before that, the CA would wait and watch how the Pakistan and the West Indies tours of England pan out in terms of health safety measures. "I think there's some chance we could send a team over," Roberts said.

"Obviously we won't jeopardise the safety of the players, but the best test of that is that the West Indian and Pakistan tours of England before we're due to tour. We hope they go off without a hitch," Roberts said. While the India tour is a lucrative one, it is unlikely that Australia would host Afghanistan for a one-off Test, which is not a part of the World Test Championship schedule.

The chances of T20 World Cup in Australia are also looking dim in the prevailing circumstances as it could either be shifted to 2021 while India hosts its edition in 2022..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Uttarakhand govt to allocate Rs 1,000 each to auto drivers registered with Tourism Department

The Uttarakhand government has decided to grant Rs 1,000 to auto drivers registered with the State Tourism Department. This will impose a surcharge of Rs 25 crore on the state government. Auto-rickshaw drivers working in tourism industrial ...

Maruti Suzuki ties up with Cholamandalam Investment & Finance; launches 'Buy-Now-Pay-Later Offer'

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday announced partnership with Cholamandalam Investment Finance Company Ltd to provide customised auto retail financing solutions to retail buyers. The new solution Buy-Now-Pay-Later ...

Khanvel Resort Turns "Atmanirbhar", Uses Resort Property to Grow Veggies

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirPM Modi announced recently in an address that it intends to make the nation self-sufficient and self-reliant and urged every individual, community and business to adopt the same function. Very close to thi...

Emma Mackey to play author Emily Bronte in biopic

Sex Education star Emm Mackey will topline the biographical drama movie about English novelist and poet Emily Bronte. The film, which marks actor Frances OConnors directorial debut, will chronicle the early years of the 18th-century authors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020