Steelers limiting ticket sales for social distancing

The Pittsburgh Steelers are selling only half of their tickets to facilitate social distancing during the 2020 season. "The #Steelers held back 50% of the normal ticket inventory when individual tickets went on sale today for the 2020 season," communications director Burt Lauten tweeted Friday. "We are being proactive with these limited amount of tickets as we are preparing for possible social distancing scenarios at Heinz Field this year."

The stadium has a capacity for football games of 68,400. Fans can purchase up to eight tickets per household for any of the eight regular-season home games. There is no limit for preseason games.

Pittsburgh's regular-season home opener is scheduled for Sept. 20 against the Denver Broncos. --Field Level Media