Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huntsmen, eyeing first place in CDL, down Legion

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2020 09:21 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 09:21 IST
Huntsmen, eyeing first place in CDL, down Legion

The third-place Chicago Huntsmen, who could jump into first place in the Call of Duty League by winning the Seattle "home" series this weekend, got off to a bright start Friday with a 3-1 win over the Paris Legion. The Huntsmen advance to the Group B winners-bracket final, where they will oppose the Minnesota Rokkr on Saturday. The Rokkr edged OpTic Gaming Los Angeles 3-2 on Friday.

In Group A action, the London Royal Ravens slipped past the last-place Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-2, and the New York Subliners downed the "host" Seattle Surge 3-1. Two teams will advance from each four-team group to the four-team, single-elimination playoff bracket over the weekend. Ten CDL points are awarded for each match victory, with the mini-tournament winner earning another 10 points. The second-place team will earn 30 points for the weekend, with 20 points each going to the third- and fourth-place teams and 10 points each for the fifth- and sixth-place finishers.

All CDL action has moved online in light of the coronavirus pandemic, though teams that would have been at home for specific weekends are maintaining that designation for the virtual competition. The first-place Atlanta FaZe, second-place Dallas Empire, fifth-place Florida Mutineers and ninth-place Toronto Ultra are idle for the current Week 8 event.

As play began Friday, Chicago jumped on top of Paris by winning Azhir Cave Hardpoint 250-203 and St. Petrograd Search and Destroy 6-2. The Legion stayed alive with a 171-136 decision on Gun Runner Domination before the Huntsmen sealed the series with a 250-236 victory on Hackney Yard Hardpoint. The Royal Ravens and Guerrillas traded off wins and losses, with London eventually prevailing 6-3 on St. Petrograd Search and Destroy to wrap up the series. London opened with a 250-159 win on Gun Runner Hardpoint before Los Angeles won Piccadilly Search and Destroy 6-3. The Royal Ravens prevailed 159-135 on Gun Runner Domination, but the Guerrillas forced the match to the limit by capturing Rammaza Hardpoint 250-146.

The Rokkr-OpTic series followed the same pattern, with Minnesota winning the first, third and fifth maps to claim the match. Minnesota won 250-195 on Rammaza Hardpoint ahead of OpTic's 6-5 victory on St. Petrograd Search and Destroy. The Rokkr took Gun Runner Domination 167-157, but OpTic rolled to a 250-135 win on Azhir Cave Hardpoint. The decisive fifth map, Arklov Peak Search and Destroy, went to Minnesota by a 6-5 count. The Subliners began with a 250-175 win on Gun Runner Hardpoint and a 6-4 victory on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy. The Surge prolonged the series by winning Gun Runner Domination 154-151, but New York closed out the match with a 250-200 triumph on St. Petrograd Hardpoint.

The Saturday schedule: Group A winners-bracket final -- London Royal Ravens vs. New York Subliners

Group A losers-bracket first round -- Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Seattle Surge Group A losers-bracket final -- teams TBA

Group B winners-bracket final -- Chicago Huntsmen vs. Minnesota Rokkr Group B losers-bracket first round -- Optic Gaming Los Angeles vs. Paris Eternal

Group B losers-bracket final -- teams TBA The Week 8 semifinals and final will be played Sunday.

Call of Duty League Week 8 prize pool and points distribution: 1. $50,000, 50 CDL points

2. $30,000, 30 CDL points 3-4. $10,000, 20 CDL points

5-6. no prize money, 10 CDL points 7-8. no prize money, no CDL points

Call of Duty League standings through Week 7: 1. Atlanta FaZe, 170 points

2. Dallas Empire, 150 points 3. Chicago Huntsmen, 130 points

4. Minnesota Rokkr, 110 points 5. Florida Mutineers, 100 points

6. Paris Legion, 60 points T7. Optic Gaming Los Angeles, 50 points

T7. London Royal Ravens, 50 points T9. Toronto Ultra, 40 points

T9. Seattle Surge, 40 points T9. New York Subliners, 40 points

12. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 20 points --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Premier League chief 'confident' of June restart

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is confident the top-flight season will resume in June as Project Restart gathers pace. Clubs returned to socially distanced training in small groups this week and the league hope to begin play...

Hong Kong's pro-Beijing politicians say national security law good for business

Hong Kongs pro-Beijing politicians sought to allay worries about the impact of Chinas proposed national security legislation on the Asian financial hubs business environment, saying it would boost investor sentiment.The legislation aims to ...

97 dead, 2 survived in Pakistan plane crash: Officials

Ninety-seven people were killed and two passengers miraculously survived a deadly crash after a Pakistan International Airlines plane with 99 travellers on board plunged into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah Internationa...

U.S. discussed conducting its first nuclear test in decades - Washington Post

The Trump administration discussed last week whether to conduct its first nuclear test explosion since 1992, the Washington Post reported late on Friday, citing a senior official and two former officials familiar with the matter. The topic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020