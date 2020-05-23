Sports highlights

The following are the top stories at 1800 hours: SPO-CRI-ICC-RESUMPTION Resume cricket but only if there is no risk of spurt in local transmission: ICC Dubai, May 23 (PTI) The ICC has advised its member nations to exercise caution while resuming cricket activities, fearing a spurt in local transmission with many countries still struggling to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-ICC-BOWLERS Post COVID-19, ICC sets 2-3 months preparation time for bowlers resuming Test cricket Dubai, May 23 (PTI) The wait for bowlers looking to resume Test cricket after the coronavirus hiatus will be longer than others as the ICC has set a preparation time of up to two to three months for them to avoid getting injured.

SPO-RIJIJU No sporting event in near future, have to live with new normal of sports behind closed doors: Rijiju New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said India will not host any international event in immediate future and fans will have to learn to live with the new normal of sporting activities happening behind closed doors in the post COVID-19 world. SPO-CRI-BUTTLER-IPL IPL has helped English cricket grow, best in the world after World Cups: Buttler London, May 23 (PTI) The Indian Premier League (IPL) has helped English cricket grow, feels batsman Jos Buttler, admitting that the cash-rich T20 tournament is the best in the world after the ICC World Cups.

SPO-CRI-WARNE Australia's spin bowling going downhill fast: Warne Melbourne, May 23 (PTI) The legendary Shane Warne believes Cricket Australia should force the states to pick a spinner in every first class game to improve the quality of spin bowling in the country which is currently "going downhill fast" due to the increase in drop-in wickets. SPO-CRI-WOAKES We will find ways to shine the ball without saliva: Woakes London, May 23 (PTI) England all-rounder Chris Woakes feels banning the use of saliva on balls will not be an issue as bowlers will eventually find other ways to shine the ball.

SPO-CRI-LEE-SALIVA Non-usage of saliva on balls will be hard to implement, feels Lee Mumbai, May 23 (PTI) Former Australia pacer Brett Lee feels the latest ICC guidelines, instructing against the usage of saliva on the balls in the post COVID-19 scenario, will be difficult to implement. SPO-CRI-CUMMINS Need to find a way to outlast Pujara in summer series: Cummins Melbourne, May 23 (PTI) Australia's premier fast Pat Cummins is well aware of Chesteshwar Pujara's capabilities, insisting that they will need to "take their medicine" to outlast the Indian middle-order mainstay in the home series this summer.

SPO-ANAND Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand feels the advent of computers has changed the way players have approached chess over the years, with the two opponents sitting in front of the board remaining the only constant in the game. SPO-GOLF-ADITI Aditi can breathe easy as LPGA extends Tour card to 2021 New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok is greatly relieved with the announcement that all players on the Ladies PGA (LPGA) Tour, who were exempted during this season, will also keep their cards for the next season.

SPO-CRI-FINCH Stakeholders will have to compromise, make one big effort to rebuild cricket: Finch Melbourne, May 23 (PTI) Australia's limited over captain Aaron Finch believes cricket boards across the world will have to compromise and make "one big effort" to get the sport back on track following the coronavirus hiatus..