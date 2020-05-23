Left Menu
NFL.com corrects Kaepernick's 'retired' designation

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 21:23 IST
NFL.com corrected Colin Kaepernick's designation from "retired" to "UFA," or an unrestricted free agent. The league's official website, which was recently redesigned and added the "retired" status, updated the quarterback's resignation after the error was pointed out Friday night.

"Thank you to everyone who held the @NFL accountable for falsely reporting that Colin 'retired' on their website," Kaepernick's girlfriend, Nessa Diab, tweeted Saturday morning. "They heard you loud & clear bc the NFL put the accurate description that @Kaepernick7 is an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA). Tell them to stop denying him employment." Kaepernick, 32, has not played in the NFL since finishing the 2016 season with the San Francisco 49ers.

He filed a grievance against the NFL in 2017 alleging collusion by the owners to keep him out of the league for kneeling during the national anthem to protest social injustice. He settled with the NFL in February 2019. Last November, Kaepernick held a workout for representatives from eight NFL teams to show his readiness but got no job offers.

A second-round draft pick in 2011, Kaepernick started 58 games over six seasons with the 49ers and passed for 12,271 yards with 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He also ran for 2,300 yards and 13 scores. During the 2012 season, he led San Francisco to Super Bowl XLVII, a 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. --Field Level Media

