KKR to plant trees, aid in relief work in Amphan aftermath

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-05-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 16:46 IST
Two-time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders announced to plant 5000 trees and also committed to contribute to the West Bengal Chief Minister's Relief Fund in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan. The severe cyclone, something which has not been witnessed in decades, had barrelled through West Bengal on Ma 20 amid the COVID-19 lockdown, affecting lakhs of people and claiming 86 lives, besides leaving a trail of destruction in Kolkata and surrounding areas.

"We must stay strong through these testing times until we can smile together again," KKR principal owner Shah Rukh Khan has stated in a message. "KKR has committed to contribute to the cause. Under KKR's Plant A 6 initiative, we pledge to work with the authorities and plant 5000 trees in the Kolkata," a statement from KKR said.

The Kolkata franchise will also go around the state and help affected people in satellite towns and districts. "Ration and essential hygiene items to be distributed to the needy across four most-affected regions -- Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur." With the tropical cyclone hitting during the COVID-19 pandemic, KKR volunteers have been trained in in hygiene and safety requirements and will be using all necessary safety equipment, it added.

