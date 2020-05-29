Left Menu
Development News Edition

Murray to return to action in June

PTI | London | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 15:08 IST
Murray to return to action in June

Andy Murray will return from his latest injury problem on June 23 in a tournament organised by his brother Jamie to raise money for a UK National Health Service charity. Jamie Murray has helped create the behind-closed-doors tournament called 'Schroders Battle of the Brits'.

The event, which runs from June 23-28, will see the Murray brothers and fellow British players Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans go head to head at the Lawn Tennis Association's Roehampton base in London. It will be screened live on Amazon Prime and aims to raise at least 100,000 pound (USD 122,000) for the state-run NHS.

With the ATP and WTA seasons postponed due to the coronavirus, Murray's first appearance since November's Davis Cup Finals will be a welcome tonic for tennis fans. "The last few months have been incredibly challenging times for everyone and we see this event as our way of giving back," Jamie Murray said.

"A lot of work has gone in to make sure this could happen and we are very excited to be able to bring an action-packed week of tennis, while raising valuable funds for NHS heroes to say thank you for the amazing work they have done." Prior to the lockdown, former world number one Andy Murray had been returning to the court after another injury-enforced absence. The 33-year-old was unable to hit for three months because of what was initially diagnosed as a mild bone bruise.

Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion, later believed the problem was heterotopic ossification, bone growth associated with the hip resurfacing operation he underwent in January 2019. AFP SSC SSC.

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyers in Patiala House Courts complex allowed to open chambers on odd-even basis

New Delhi Bar Association NDBA Friday allowed the lawyers to open their chambers in Patiala House Courts complex on odd-even basis, while requesting them to visit the premise only if urgent. The chambers will be allowed to be opened&#160;fr...

COVID-19: Traffic back on roads, but business not the same at crossroads for traffic signal vendors

Sheela Devi, who is waiting on a footpath trying to get some respite from the scorching heat with her two kids, rushes as soon as the traffic signal turns red and knocks on a cars window trying to sell dusters and window screens. However,...

Limited impact on Vedanta operations due to coronavirus lockdown: Crisil

The COVID-19-induced lockdown has had a limited impact on the operations of Vedanta Ltd, rating agency Crisil has said. Also, increase in export offset decline in domestic demand during the lockdown, supported by its low cost position in...

COVID-19 : AIMC to distribute 25 lakh sanitary pads to women in need

All India Mahila Congress AIMC plans to distribute 25 lakh sanitary pads, under Garima campaign to women who do not have access to it amid COVID-19 lockdown, said AIMC president on Friday. At this time when there is a lack of food and water...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020