Spacestation, Rogue battle for top of Fusion Rocket League - NA

Spacestation Gaming advanced to the three-on-three and two-on-two championship matches with wins Friday in the Fusion Rocket League's North American event. Rogue earned a spot in the one-on-one final to remain in contention for the overall championship with Affinity, who were idle Friday, and Spacestation Gaming.

Rogue, who sit in first place with 25 points, will compete in a three-on-three semifinal against Team Envy on Saturday. Under the event's scoring system (for each format, 17 points for first place, 11 points for second place, seven points for both third and fourth place), Rogue could wind up with as many as 41 points. Spacestation Gaming, currently with 22 points, could reach a maximum of 34 points.

Affinity, presently with 21 points, are still alive in only two-on-two play, heading into a semifinal matchup with Vision on Saturday. Affinity could max out at 31 points. The second one-on-one semifinal, 72 Pin Connector vs. Divine, will be played Saturday. Neither team is still in the overall race.

The eight-team, $25,000 North American tournament features separate single-elimination brackets for three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one play, with each team competing in all brackets. All series are best-of-seven, and any player from any team may play in any format. Each day will feature one match in each bracket. The team with top overall point total across all three disciplines will be the champion.

The overall winner will get $4,500, with the runner-up earning $3,000 and the third-place team receiving $2,000. If teams end up tied in the overall standings, they will split the prize money; no tiebreaker matches will be held. Additional prize money will be awarded to the top three in each of three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one brackets: $1,500 for first, $1,000 for second and $500 each for third and fourth.

A separate eight-team, $25,000 European tournament with the same format will run Monday through June 7. On Friday, Spacestation rolled to a 4-1 win over Affinity in the three-on-three semifinals, played on Neo Tokyo. Tshaka "Arsenal" Lateef Taylor Jr., Caden "Sypical" Pellegrin and Alexandre "AxB" Bellemare jumped on top 3-0 by winning 4-3 in overtime, 4-2 and 2-1 in OT.

Affinity's Christopher "majicbear" Acevedo, Oliver "percy." Kenneth Ortiz and Daniel "jordan" Bholla stayed alive with a 4-1 win before Spacestation sealed the series with a 4-3 overtime victory. In the two-on-two semifinals played on Aquadome, Arsenal and Sypical led Spacestation to a 4-1 triumph against Rogue. Spacestation took the opener 7-3, but Rogue's Jason "firstkiller" Corral and Leonardo "Turinturo" Wilson captured the second game 3-2 with a goal four seconds into overtime.

Spacestation then put away the series with 4-2, 8-3 and 3-0 decisions. Rogue's Cameron "Kronovi" Bills subbed in for Turinturo on the final game. firstkiller cruised to a 4-0 sweep of Affinity in the one-on-one semifinals, played on Mannfield (Stormy). The first game was an 8-7 squeaker, with jordan taking over for Affinity midgame when majicbear experienced internet issues.

firstkiller downed jordan 9-7 and 6-2 in the next two games. majicbear then returned, but he couldn't stop firstkiller from wrapping up the series with an 8-3 win. Saturday's semifinal schedule:

Three-on-three -- Team Envy vs. Rogue Two-on-two -- Vision vs. Affinity

One-on-one -- 72 Pin Connector vs. Divine Fusion Rocket League - North America in-progress overall standings, with points for three-on-three, two-on-two, one-on-one and overall (*scores for teams still alive in each bracket are minimum total for that format)

1. Rogue, *7, 7, *11 -- 25 2. Spacestation Gaming, *11, *11, 0 -- 22

3. Affinity, 7, *7, 7 -- 21 T4. 72 Pin Connector, 0, 0, *7 -- 7

T4. Divine, 0, 0, *7 -- 7 T4. Team Envy, *7, 0, 0 -- 7

T4. Vision, 0, *7, 0 -- 7 8. Stromboli, 0, 0, 0 -- 0

Fusion Rocket League - North America prize-pool breakdown, with winnings for overall standings. (Note: Teams will get an additional $1,500 for finishing in first place in any bracket, $1,000 for finishing second in any bracket and $500 for finishing third or fourth in any bracket.) 1. $4,500

2. $3,000 3. $2,000

4. $1,500 5. $1,250

6. $1,000 7. $750

8. $500 -- Stromboli