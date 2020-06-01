Left Menu
Development News Edition

Waqar Younis urges Afridi and Gambhir to act sensibly on social media

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 14:17 IST
Waqar Younis urges Afridi and Gambhir to act sensibly on social media

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has urged compatriot Shahid Afridi and former India opener Gautam Gambhir to "act sensibly" and put an end to their long-running acrimonious social media exchanges. Both former cricketers have been engaged in a long running war of words on topics ranging from politics to their own respective careers in cricket.

In his autobigraphy, Afridi had sarcastically referred to Gambhir as someone who "behaves like a cross between Don Bradman and James Bond, and has a lot of attitude and no great records". To which Gambhir had replied saying he would personally take Afridi to a psychiatrist.

"The banter between Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi has been going on for a while now. I think they both got to be smart, sensible, and calm down," Waqar said on "Q20", a unique chat show presented by 'GloFans'. "In social media, if you carry on that, people are going to love it and people are enjoying it and that I feel that they both should be sensible and smart," he added.

Waqar, who has been keenly observing the sharp reactions on social media, advised the duo to meet up and sort the issue in person. "It has been going on for way too long. My advise to them is to may be catch up somewhere around the world and talk it out if you cannot really calm it down," Waqar added.

Last month, former India players Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, who had lend support to Afridi's NGO, snapped ties with him after the former Pakistan captain made unsavoury comments on Kashmir issue and PM Narendra Modi. Responding to a query, Waqar said India and Pakistan should play a bilateral series on a regular basis.

"If you go and ask people of both the countries on whether Pakistan and India should play each other, everyone, around 95 per cent of them will agree, that cricket between these two should be played," he said. "Be it 'Imran-Kapil Series' or 'Independence Series' or whatever name we give to it, I think that it would be the biggest hit ..... I think Pakistan and India should play on a regular basis to avoid depriving cricket lovers of both countries," he added The former pacer foresees the two countries playing a bilateral series in the coming years.

"I do see Pakistan and India playing bilateral series. I am not sure where though, but I hope it will be either in Pakistan or in India. "You don’t want to see them playing in some other country you want to see them playing in their own countries. But I definitely say that in the next few years, I would say, Pakistan India will be playing," he added..

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

NDRF deploys 9 teams in Maharashtra as cyclone forming over Arabian Sea

The nine teams of the National Disaster Response Force NDRF have been deployed in Maharashtra on Monday in view of the developing cyclone situation in the Arabian Sea. As per the NDRFs statement, three teams have been deployed in Mumbai, tw...

Elections to 18 RS seats on June 19: EC

The polls to 18 Rajya Sabha seats, deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on June 19, the Election Commission announced on MondayOut of these 18 seats, four each are from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, two from Jharkhand, three...

Hackers claim to have found vulnerability in BHIM app; NPCI denies any data compromise

A group of ethical hackers on Monday claimed to have discovered a vulnerability affecting millions using the BHIM app, a claim which was denied by NPCI that operates the small value payments application. Vpnmentor, which claimed to be the l...

Nigeria: NCDC Team visits in Kano on COVID-19 prevention and control

Yesterday, the NCDC Team paid an advocacy visit to the Eze Ndi Igbo in Kano on COVID-19 prevention control in the state.We continue to engage with traditional leaders who have a critical role in providing the right guidance to citizens on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020