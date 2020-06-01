Dire Wolves bring back Shernfire as head coach

Former Team Liquid jungler Shern "Shernfire" Cherng Tai has rejoined Dire Wolves as their head coach. The 22-year-old played for the Australia-based organization from 2014-15 and again from 2017-18.

"Welcome back to the #wolfpack," Dire Wolves tweeted Monday. Shernfire helped Dire Wolves win four first-place trophies before heading to North America to play with Supernova (2018-19) and Liquid (2019-20).