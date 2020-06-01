Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dire Wolves bring back Shernfire as head coach

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 21:52 IST
Dire Wolves bring back Shernfire as head coach

Former Team Liquid jungler Shern "Shernfire" Cherng Tai has rejoined Dire Wolves as their head coach. The 22-year-old played for the Australia-based organization from 2014-15 and again from 2017-18.

"Welcome back to the #wolfpack," Dire Wolves tweeted Monday. Shernfire helped Dire Wolves win four first-place trophies before heading to North America to play with Supernova (2018-19) and Liquid (2019-20).

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak's law minister resigns to represent govt in Supreme Court in case against judge

Pakistans law minister Farogh Naseem on Monday resigned to defend the government in the Supreme Court in a case against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. Naseem, who belongs to Karachi, will appear on behalf of the government that last year filed a ca...

Slovakia takes next steps to ease coronavirus measures

Slovakia will undo more coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday, including opening indoor sports centres and pools, as the country with one of the worlds lowest death rates from the outbreak moves ahead with reopening. The government agreed...

Soccer-Serie A teams face two-games a week marathon, season to end Aug 2

Serie A teams will face two-games a week for the rest of the season once the league restarts following the novel coronavirus stoppage, according to the fixture list published on Monday.The league confirmed that it will restart on June 20 an...

CM fund: Rs 23 cr spent on COVID-19, Rs 55 cr on migrant fare

The Chief Ministers COVID-19 Relief Fund in Maharashtra received Rs 342 crore in donations till around mid-May, of which Rs 23.82 crore had been spent on controlling the viruss spread while Rs 55.20 crore went towards facilitating journey o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020