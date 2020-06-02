Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kings announcer Napear suspended over remarks

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 07:06 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 07:06 IST
Kings announcer Napear suspended over remarks

Sacramento Kings play-by-play announcer Grant Napear was suspended from his sports-radio talk show after making remarks on social media over the weekend in regard to the Black Lives Matter movement. Napear was not on the air Monday for "The Grant Napear Show" on Sacramento's KHTK radio.

"Grant Napear has been placed on administrative leave while we are investigating the statement that was made on Twitter," operations manager Jason Ross said on the air Monday. At the end of a public Twitter exchange with former Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, Napear wrote, "ALL LIVES MATTER. ... EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!"

The tweet came during a weekend of unrest throughout the United States after the May 25 death of George Floyd, who was killed when a Minneapolis police officer held him down with a knee to his neck. Substituting "All Lives Matter" for "Black Lives Matter" is perceived as a way to negate the grievances that the black community is trying to expose.

"I'm not as educated on BLM as I thought I was," Napear told the Sacramento Bee. "I had no idea that when I said 'All Lives Matter' that it was counter to what BLM was trying to get across." The Twitter exchange caught the attention of former Kings players Chris Webber and Matt Barnes.

"Demarcus we know and have known who grant is," Webber tweeted to Cousins. "The team knows as well. I've told them many times. They've seen it. They know who he is. (two clown emojis)" Cousins responded to Webber with a hands-clapping emoji.

Barnes tweeted, "Would expect nothing less from a closet racists" Napear then attempted to explain his stance, tweeting, "If it came across as dumb I apologize. That was not my intent. That's how I was raised. It has been engrained in me since I can remember. I've been doing more listening than talking the past few days. I believe the past few days will change this country for the better!"

Napear, the Kings' play-by-play broadcaster for more than 30 years, previously drew negative attention when suggested that former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling was not racist because black people worked for the team. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Deepti Sharma 'extremely grateful' to be nominated for Arjuna Award

Indian womens cricketer Deepti Sharma on Monday said that she is extremely grateful to be nominated for the Arjuna award by the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI. The 24-year-old spinner also thanked her mentors and coaches for con...

Jess Kerr, Natalie Dodd receive New Zealand central contract, Rachel Priest misses out

Jess Kerr and Natalie Dodd have been offered the New Zealand central contract for the first time while Rachel Priest has been axed from the list. New Zealand Cricket NZC on Monday announced a 17-player list for the 2020-21 season. Bernadine...

Astronomers capture a pulsar 'Powering Up'

A Monash-University-led collaboration has, for the first time, observed the full 12-day process of material spiralling into a distant neutron star, triggering an X-Ray outburst thousands of times brighter than our Sun. The research, led by ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks make cautious gains as China worries slow recovery rally

Asian stocks eked out gains on Tuesday as investors focus on the prospects of a global coronavirus recovery won out over familiar worries about Sino-U.S. relations and the depth of economic damage. Hampering broader global risk appetite, ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020