Lucas Vazquez aims to win every game and lift La Liga title

As La Liga inches closer to its return, Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez expressed desire of winning every game in the competition and lift the title.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 02-06-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 12:18 IST
Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez. (Photo/ Lucas Vazquez Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

As La Liga inches closer to its return, Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez expressed desire of winning every game in the competition and lift the title. "Football is made up of several factors, such as the physical side, which is very important, and the mental side. That combination of the two means that we can go into the league in good shape. Eibar is the starting point for the 11 finals we have left and hopefully, we can record wins in every game until the end and win the LaLiga title," the club's official website quoted Vazquez as saying.

La Liga on Monday announced the dates for the remaining matchdays of the 2019-2020 season with the first match set to be played between Sevilla and Real Betis on June 11. Real Madrid will return to action on June 14 to compete against Eibar while the top-placed club Barcelona will resume the season on June 13 when they will take on Real Mallorca.

The club's manager Zinedine Zidane on Monday worked with the entire group for the first time since March. Reflecting on the same, Vazquez said, "It's what we all like, training sessions in which we can all enjoy the football together. We're training to try and get into our stride for the start of the season." (ANI)

