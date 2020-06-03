Vikings' Kendricks, Barr to NFL: 'Your statement said nothing'

Minnesota Vikings linebackers Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr criticized the NFL's statement after the death of George Floyd and the protests that followed throughout the country. Commissioner Roger Goodell's statement addressed Floyd -- an African American whose death in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25 led to officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, being arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. It also addressed two other African Americans who were victims of gun violence earlier this year, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

In the statement, the NFL addressed its commitment to using its platform "in communities and as part of the fabric of American society" and that "we embrace that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues together with our players, clubs and partners." Kendricks and Barr, who are on the team's social justice committee, denounced the league's stance while issuing identical tweets on Twitter.

"Your statement said nothing," both tweets read. "Your league is built on black athletes. Vague answers do nothing. Let the players know what you're ACTUALLY doing. And we know what silence means." The tweet included an illustration with an NFL shield logo accompanied by the words "We Want Answers."

Kendricks and Barr issued a series of tweets saying that the Vikings are asking for input from fans and others on social media on how the organization can best support the area after last week's tragic events. "If anyone has suggestions for how to support the city, we'd love to hear them," the tweets read. "Our team doesn't just want to donate -- we want to work with local organizations and get out there to help facilitate change. ... But we want answers at the league level. That's where change can happen, and we've seen none. Because right now, it seems like nothing. And nothing is unacceptable.

"You can't bring in people to teach us how we should interact with police but not work towards changing the behavior of the police themselves. Silence will not make this go away." The Vikings linebackers weren't the only ones to take issue with the NFL statement.

Houston Texans wideout Kenny Stills, who has been a vocal protestor of racial injustice during his NFL career, gave a pointed response Saturday on Twitter, writing only, "Save the bull----" --Field Level Media