Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khel Ratna nomination is overwhelming: Rani

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-06-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 12:14 IST
Khel Ratna nomination is overwhelming: Rani

Ecstatic at being nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the national federation, the Indian women's hockey team captain Rani on Wednesday said it will motivate her to achieve more at the global stage. Hockey India on Tuesday also announced the nomination of both Vandana Katariya and Monika from the women's team and Harmanpreet Singh from the men's squad for the Arjuna Award.

"I am overwhelmed that Hockey India has recommended my name for the top award and their continued support always encourages the team and I to do well," Rani, who is a recipient of the Padma Shri Award, said in a press release issued by Hockey India. "I congratulate both Vandana and Monika, they are very deserving of this recognition. I also feel that two players being nominated goes to show that women's hockey is moving in the right direction and this will only motivate us to do better on the world stage," she added.

The period of consideration for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is between January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2019. In this while, Rani led the team to historic victories in the Women's Asia Cup in 2017, silver at the 2018 Asian Games and played a critical role in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in 2019 by scoring the deciding goal that helped in India's qualification for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian team also climbed to a career-best FIH ranking of No.9. While some of these feats will be cherished by the team for a long time, Rani feels the turning point for her was the team's first-ever appearance at the Olympic Games. "I personally feel the Rio Olympic Games was a turning point for us. We were dismal in our performance and we knew we had to really work hard if we wanted to do well at the world stage or even at the Asian level.

"Having that singular focus in mind, we started working towards being known as a tough team, a winning team and not as the underdogs," she said without mincing words," she said. Rani credited coach Sjoerd Marijne for making the team a confident unit. "Having a brilliant support staff led by Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne who always encouraged us to 'Speak Up and be Bold' started showing in our game. A lot of credit for our success goes to the Support Staff who always backed us no matter what." PTI PM PM

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Renault finalises 5 billion euro state-backed loan

Renault finalised on Wednesday a 5 billion euro 5.60 billion loan from with the French government, strengthening the carmakers finances in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has ravaged the auto industry.Renault said that the credit...

British PM Johnson is in charge of coronavirus response, junior minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in charge of the governments coronavirus response and always has been, a junior minister said on Wednesday after a report that Johnson was taking control of the crisis.With a suspected COVID-19 death ...

Can govt confirm no Chinese soldier has entered India, asks Rahul Gandhi

Amid a border standoff with China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked the government to make it clear whether or not Chinese soldiers have entered India. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on Tuesday said that a sizeable number...

Amazon India expands packaging-free shipping to over 100 cities

Amazon India on Wednesday announced that it has expanded its Packaging-Free Shipping PFS initiative to more than 100 cities in the country. PFS is a sustainable packaging solution in which customer orders are shipped in their original packa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020