Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Turkish club Trabzonspor given one-year European ban over finances

Reuters | Bern | Updated: 03-06-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 21:16 IST
Soccer-Turkish club Trabzonspor given one-year European ban over finances

Turkish club Trabzonspor have been given a one-season ban from European football after falling foul of the break-even rule known as financial fair play (FFP). UEFA said in a statement on Wednesday that Trabzonspor had failed to meet the conditions of a settlement agreement it reached with the European soccer body in 2016, when it was found to have breached the rules.

It said that the ban would be applied if the club qualified for European soccer next season or in 2021-22, but it would not be implemented after that. The FFP rules were introduced in 2011 and were designed to stop teams spending more than they generate themselves, a move aimed mainly at stopping rich club owners from buying success with large cash injections.

AC Milan and Manchester City have both been barred from European football for breaking the rules, although the latter have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Missing Mexican lawmaker's body found following abduction

The body of a missing Mexican congresswoman from the western state of Colima has been found in a hidden grave more than a month after armed men abducted her, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday. Lopez Obrador expressed h...

Student's death "very painful", but no lapses

A day after a 14-year-old student committed suicide by setting herself afire as she was unable to attend virtual classes as her family did not have a smartphone, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the incident as very painful, but sa...

Senior Law Ministry officer tests COVID-positive; portions of Shastri Bhawan to be disinfected

A joint secretary in the Legislative Department of the Law Ministry tested positive of COVID-19 on Wednesday, prompting the authorities to order sanitisation of portions of the fourth floor of Shastri Bhawan. Officials and other staff membe...

Bhubaneswar senior citizens get exclusive time in parks

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC on Wednesday reopened public parks in the city and reserved a two-hour slot for senior citizens in the morning. People aged 60 years and above will be allowed in the park only between 5 AM and 7 AM,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020