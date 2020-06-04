Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: Saints QB Brees draws ire of NBA's James; 'simplified' Olympics and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2020 10:42 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 10:31 IST
Sports News Roundup: Saints QB Brees draws ire of NBA's James; 'simplified' Olympics and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Carroll: We owe 'tremendous amount' to Kaepernick

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said it took too long for the NFL to recognize Colin Kaepernick taking a stand when he took a knee during the national anthem. "I think that there was a moment in time that a young man captured. He took a stand on something, figuratively took a knee, but he stood up for something he believed in -- and what an extraordinary moment it was that he was willing to take," Carroll said as a guest on the podcast of Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

UCLA complains Jackie Robinson Stadium used as 'field jail' for civil rights protesters

The University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) said it was "troubled" by reports that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) used its baseball venue Jackie Robinson Stadium as a "field jail" for people arrested while staging "Black Lives Matter" protests. In an open letter on Tuesday, a group of UCLA professors voiced their outrage after receiving "chilling testimony" from demonstrators whose arrests they said were processed at the stadium, "named after Jackie Robinson, an icon of the long and unfinished struggle for Black freedom."

Saints QB Brees draws ire of NBA's James over kneeling comments

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees drew the ire of NBA great LeBron James when he said on Wednesday he does not feel NFL players should kneel during the national anthem and called the gesture disrespectful to the American flag. Brees was asked during an appearance on Yahoo Finance's On the Move about the possibility of players protesting against racial injustice by kneeling during the anthem when the NFL's 2020 season kicks off in September.

Japan to explore 'simplified' Games: Tokyo governor

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday it may be necessary to a stage a "simplified" Olympics next year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and that organizers were already discussing possible changes. Koike's comments come after the Yomiuri newspaper reported that various options, such as mandatory coronavirus testing and having fewer spectators, were being considered by organizers.

'We want to be better': Major League Baseball on death of George Floyd

Major League Baseball (MLB) called for action "both within our sport and society," after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis prompted protests and calls for reform across the United States. Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man, died after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25, reigniting the explosive issue of police brutality against African Americans.

Ryder Cup without fans almost a 'yawner', says U.S. captain Stricker

Holding golf's Ryder Cup later this year without fans present due to the COVID-19 pandemic would almost make the event "a "yawner", U.S. captain Steve Stricker has said. Golf's calendar has been decimated by the novel coronavirus outbreak, with three of the sport's four majors rescheduled and the British Open canceled.

Panthers offer Kuechly scouting role

If Luke Kuechly identifies talent as well as he does ballcarriers, the Carolina Panthers could be adding a game-changing scout. Kuechly, the five-time All-Pro linebacker who announced his retirement in January, is weighing a role in personnel with the Panthers.

Players have a responsibility to oppose racism, says Bayern's Kimmich

Football players have to acknowledge their responsibility as role models and take a stand against racism, Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has said. Kimmich was speaking following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis last week. Floyd's death has triggered a wave of outrage and protests in the United States.

Cowboys quarterback Prescott pledges $1 million to improve police training

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he will donate $1 million to "improve police training and address systemic racism" in the United States through education and advocacy. Prescott made the pledge on Wednesday as protests continue over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25.

Warriors' Curry, Thompson participate in Oakland protest

Superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were among a number of Golden State Warriors players who participated Wednesday in a Walking in a Unity march in the area of Oakland's Lake Merritt. The march was organized by the Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson and took place in and around the same locations that previously held the Warriors' NBA championship rallies and parades. Warriors players Kevon Looney and Damion Lee also participated.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Can I get COVID-19 through my eyes or ears?

Its possible through the eyes, but not likely through the ears. As with the nose and mouth, doctors say the eyes may be a route of infection if someone with the virus coughs or sneezes nearby. Infection is also possible when rubbing your ey...

Reopening economy herculean task; problem is to get fear out of people's minds, need clear narrative from PM: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi.

Reopening economy herculean task problem is to get fear out of peoples minds, need clear narrative from PM Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi....

Not seeing smooth, concerted, rhythmic movement towards unlocking of economy, Bajaj Auto MD tells Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Not seeing smooth, concerted, rhythmic movement towards unlocking of economy, Bajaj Auto MD tells Congress leader Rahul Gandhi....

Coronavirus strands merchant ship crews at sea for months

For nearly four months, Capt. Andrei Kogankov and his oil tanker crew havent set foot on dry land. With global travel at a virtual standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian captain was forced to extend his normal contract. He ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020