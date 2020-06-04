Left Menu
Development News Edition

We'll be ready even if get short time to prepare for women's World Cup: Lanning

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 04-06-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 16:27 IST
We'll be ready even if get short time to prepare for women's World Cup: Lanning

Australia's world-cup winning captain Meg Lanning is hopeful that the women's ODI World Cup will go ahead as planned next year and remains confident that their preparation for the big-ticket event will not be affected due to the coronavirus-forced break. The 50-over World Cup is scheduled to be held in New Zealand in February-March next year but with the COVID-19 pandemic taking a toll on international tournaments such as the T20 men's World Cup, there are speculations that it could have a domino effect on the women's event.

"At this stage, we anticipate the World Cup to go ahead as scheduled (early next year) but have to wait and see how that plays out. We've got a plan in place for what it looks like but also fully understanding things can change pretty quick," Lanning told cricket.com.au. "The group we've got, we've played a lot of cricket together over a long period of time and if it (the coronavirus) means we've only got a short time to prepare and get ready (for the World Cup), I've got no doubt we'll be able to do that. We'll be ready to go." Women's cricket got a major fillip when Lanning led Australia to their fifth title, beating India by 85 runs in the T20 World Cup final in front of a packed 86,000 spectators at the iconic MCG.

It was the last top-tier tournament to be held before the global health crisis halted all cricket activities worldwide. Lanning said the forced break due to the COVID-19 pandemic will not affect the popularity and momentum which women's cricket gained post this year's T20 World Cup in March.

"I don't think it'll (coronavirus) be a massive impact," she said. "Luckily for us, it was actually the last big tournament that got played. It's sort of the last one in everyone's memories and it was such a great event. Hopefully, it's not all lost." The 28-year-old batswoman said she is currently enjoying the time off from cricket and working towards her Level 3 coaching badge, besides starting a business degree.

"Timing-wise coming off the World Cup it was not too bad. I've enjoyed the break and the chance to spend some time at home and do all the normal things you forget about when away on tour," Lanning said. "I haven't hit a cricket ball in eight weeks. It's been a while, and I was looking forward to that break after the World Cup. I've been exercising a fair bit to keep me sane but it's nice to get back into training now." PTI SSC SSC ATK ATK

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC disposes plea challenging sealing of borders but directs GNCTD to highlight order allowing access in medical emergency

The Delhi High Court on Thursday disposed of a plea challenging the sealing of the borders of national capital for a week while directing Delhi government to highlight the order whereby citizens can avail of e-pass in case of medical emerge...

IIT-M, Shima Engineering collaborate to develop hands-free sanitizer dispenser

Indian Institute of Technology- Madras and city-based Shima Engineering have entered into a tie-up to develop a hands-free sanitiser dispenser that can be used in various automobiles, an official said on Tuesday. A prototype of the product ...

Book celebrates 10 Indian conservationists

A new book tells the stories of 10 Indian conservationists who are striving to solve the most pressing problems on the planet - from climate change to habitat degradation, and from food insecurity to species loss, often facing seemingly ins...

Many more likely sought US jobless aid even as layoffs slow

The US government is set to issue its latest report Thursday on the layoffs that have left millions unemployed but have steadily slowed as many businesses have begun to reopen and to rehire some laid-off workers. The pace of job cuts has be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020