PSG.LGD sweep RNGU, reach final at ESL One Birmingham - China

PSG.LGD swept Royal Never Give Up on Thursday to remain perfect in the competition and reach the final of the ESL One Birmingham Online tournament's China event. PSG.LGD cruised by RNGU 2-0 in under an hour, taking the first game in 34 minutes and the second in 24. Yang "Chalice" Shenyi finished with an outstanding kills/deaths/assist ratio of 7.5/1.5/11.5, while Lu "Maybe" Yao posted a 8.0/3.5/12.0 KDA ratio.

With the win, PSG.LGD improved to 5-0 in the tournament and advanced to Sunday's best-of-five final, where they'll aim for the $20,000 first prize. RNGU will head to Saturday's lower-bracket final, where they'll face the winner of Friday's match between Invictus Gaming and CDEC Gaming.

ESL One Birmingham, a $300,000 Dota 2 major, had been scheduled for May 26-31 in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was separated into four online regional competitions: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia. The Southeast Asia event (six teams, $40,000 pool) is already complete. The other three divisions will conclude Sunday, with Europe/CIS (16 teams, $200,000) and the Americas (six teams, $40,000) also underway.

The $55,000 China event began with two groups of four playing a single round robin of best-of-three matches. All playoff matches are best-of-three until the final. Prize pool:

1. $20,000 2. $12,000

3. $8,000 4. $5,000

5-6. $3,000 each -- Team Aster, EHOME 7-8. $2,000 each -- Longinus, Sparking Arrow Gaming