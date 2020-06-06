Rohit Sharma recalls funny incident of Shikhar Dhawan singing during a match

Batsman Shikar Dhawan once started singing in the middle of a game during India's 2015 tour of Bangladesh, revealed compatriot and star Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma revealed this funny incident during his appearance at in Episode 2 of the 'Open nets with Mayank' when Rohit revealed the incident which left Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal confused.

Sharma was accompanied by Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal on the show During a match in India's 2015 tour of Bangladesh, Shikhar suddenly started to sing while fielding in the slips which left Tamim puzzled.

"We were playing in Bangladesh in 2015, Shikhar was in third slip and I was in the first or second slip. I don't know what happened to him suddenly he started singing very loudly," said Rohit during the candid chat. "Don't know who was the bowler, but he was already in his run-up and Tamim Iqbal who was taking the strike was left amazed," he added.

The Indian cricketers have been sharing adorable pictures and videos as they spend their quality time with family amid no cricketing activity due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rohit, Shikhar, and Mayank would have been in action for Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Kings XI Punjab respectively, had the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced from March 29. However, the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)